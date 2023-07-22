Title: Yankees Snap Losing Streak with McKinney’s Heroics: Defeat Royals 5-4

New York — In a much-needed victory, the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday, propelled by Billy McKinney’s exceptional performance at the plate and in center field.

McKinney, who hit a three-run homer, played a crucial role on defense with two key catches. His offensive and defensive contributions turned the tide for the struggling Yankees and helped them snap a four-game losing streak, securing only their third win in 12 games since July 4.

The Yankees received further offensive support from Franchy Cordero, who homered for the second consecutive game, and Gleyber Torres, who also contributed with a homer of his own. Torres extended his hitting streak to an impressive 11 games, adding to the team’s offensive firepower.

This victory showcased the Yankees’ ability to overcome the absence of injured slugger Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined since injuring his right big toe during a game against the Dodgers in early June. Moreover, it highlighted their resilience, as they improved to 16-22 without Judge, who participated in batting practice prior to the game.

Pitching played a pivotal role in this triumph, with Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt (6-6) delivering a solid performance. Schmidt allowed three runs and five hits, displaying poise on the mound for 5 2-3 innings.

On the Royals’ side, Salvador Pérez, Maikel García, and Edward Olivares struggled to find success at the plate. Venezuelan players Pérez and Olivares went hitless, while García managed two hits and scored a run.

For the Yankees, Dominican player Franchy Cordero secured a hit, scored a run, and drove in one more. Venezuelan players Oswald Peraza and Gleyber Torres also featured in the Yankees’ offensive efforts, with Torres contributing a hit, a run, and an RBI.

The Yankees’ victory presents a much-needed boost to the team and provides hope for a turnaround in their recent struggles. With their potent offense and resilient roster, they aim to build on this win and regain their winning form as the season progresses.

