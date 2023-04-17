the Renaissance of Marco Schällibaum with Yverdon

Coach Marco Schällibaum is the stand-up man of Swiss football. At the age of 61, he has a history worthy of a film behind him.

Impressive resilience: Yverdon coach Marco Schällibaum on the shore of Lake Neuchâtel. Sven Thomann / look

“Come on,” says Marco Schällibaum, “let’s sit down on the terrace, I can smoke there.” Schällibaum, 61, pulls out a pack of red Marlboros and talks about football and life. The appearance of the man from Zurich is reminiscent of Sylvester Stallone, and like the boxer Rocky Balboa, alongside Rambo Stallone’s big film character, Schällibaum has shown impressive resilience, an indestructibility, although he often dares to step out of cover.