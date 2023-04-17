Home » the Renaissance of Marco Schällibaum with Yverdon
Sports

the Renaissance of Marco Schällibaum with Yverdon

by admin
the Renaissance of Marco Schällibaum with Yverdon

Coach Marco Schällibaum is the stand-up man of Swiss football. At the age of 61, he has a history worthy of a film behind him.

Impressive resilience: Yverdon coach Marco Schällibaum on the shore of Lake Neuchâtel.

Sven Thomann / look

“Come on,” says Marco Schällibaum, “let’s sit down on the terrace, I can smoke there.” Schällibaum, 61, pulls out a pack of red Marlboros and talks about football and life. The appearance of the man from Zurich is reminiscent of Sylvester Stallone, and like the boxer Rocky Balboa, alongside Rambo Stallone’s big film character, Schällibaum has shown impressive resilience, an indestructibility, although he often dares to step out of cover.

See also  Jilin's narrow victory triggered a chain reaction, Ningbo followed Tongxi and missed the playoffs_Competition_Guangsha_Liaoning

You may also like

Union Berlin extends contract with Rani Khedira

Grand National 2023: Trainer blames delays caused by...

Schalke 04: A smile in the relegation battle

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant in doubt for game-2

THE EUROPEAN DREAM AND THE 1997 GOLDEN SEASON...

Julian Nagelsmann and Chelsea FC – there was...

Juventus, Fagioli in tears after the mistake on...

How China aims to become number one in...

Theo Hernandez, death threats for the Milan player...

BR24Sport: ATP Tournament Munich | Baena – Giron...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy