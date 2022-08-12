Yao Ming responded to the invitation to the “Village BA” basketball game in Guizhou: I very much hope to go to the scene

Recently, the “Village BA” in the Guizhou rural basketball game has become popular and has attracted widespread attention across the country. On August 11, Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, said in an interview that if there is a chance, he would like to go to the scene to experience the warm atmosphere, and hope that the game will be better and better.

