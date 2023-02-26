Afp Yoko Ono leave New York. After 50 years, the widow of John Lennon decided to move to an estate in upstate that she and her husband bought in 1978. New York Post. The Japanese artist has spent his entire life in the luxurious apartment of the iconic Dakota Building, in front of which on December 8, 1980, the legend of the Beatles was assassinated. “She lives quietly, away from the spotlight,” sources close to the family told the tabloid.

Yoko Ono, during the Covid pandemic, he had decided to move to the estate near Franklin, a town of 340 souls. Now, 90 years old and with various health problemsit seems that he no longer wants to leave her.

Recently, Yoko Ono had revealed that, when she was still living in New York, she used to take long walks, even 8 kilometers, to fight depression.

According to the biography

John Lennon: The Lifeby Philip Norman, at one point the Beatle decided to buy 122 cows and 10 bulls for the farm.

