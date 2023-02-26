In the Retiro, he did the same dynamic and asked which is the most dangerous neighborhood in Cali. There, they did not accept that label either and they blamed another neighborhood: “I would say Communards. The Retirement is quiet, I who was born and raised here, this is normal for me. Communards I would say that it is hotter. Over there people can’t even go out, rather, they can’t even study their children. That over there the Police are always late and it is rather very hot”.

He left for Comuneros, where he didn’t seem to be the most dangerous either. “I think it’s Llano Verde, I don’t even want to go.” In Llano Verde, they accepted it but also assured that it is nothing that does not happen in other neighborhoods: “Yes, a little bit, but also depending. It is very dangerous right now. I would think it’s one of the most dangerous.”

However, although they accepted that there are risks and violence for those who travel as community members, they assured that Siloé is the most dangerous neighborhood in Cali. “There, not even the police can go up because they are taken down, no one can go up, only acquaintances.”

Javi Cardona left for the sector known as ‘La Estrella de Siloé’, where he asked the same question. “Like every neighborhood has its own. But normal, I’m from the neighborhood and it doesn’t seem as hot as in other places. The hottest is El Potrero, there they have more hamlets, more heavy people, lampareos, they build a lot of empire”.

In El Potrero, a man replied: “This is not dangerous, it is dangerous in Pance. There is a lot of thief hiding there, a relative killed me there. How are they going to say that Potrero is the most dangerous. There is the best place to hide, like in Ciudad Córdoba. A relative killed me, that’s why I have bad feelings with those people. But everywhere there is violence, but there are some more dangerous than others, in Cali you are never safe from anything”.