you get to touch 100km per hour – Corriere TV

Drama at the Tour of Switzerland: the cyclist from Barhain-Victorius crashed into an escarpment

Gino Mader is dead Friday 16 June, at 11.30 in the intensive care unit of the Chur hospital, where he had arrived at 17 on Thursday in desperate conditions, transported by helicopter, after a terrible crash in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland. The boy from Bahrain-Victorius had fallen into an escarpment on the descent of theAlbula Passa few kilometers from the finish line.

In these images, the incredible speed of Juan Ayuso who went on to win the fifth stage. The camera focuses on the speedometer of the motorbike: the cyclist has reached 100km/h. An impressive speed for those who pedal.

However, there are no images of the accident. The comrades following the leading group only saw Mader’s bike and that of Magnus Sheffield, Ineos racer, jammed and crumpled on the guardrail. Sheffield was practically unharmed, for Mader it was immediately understood that the injuries were very serious.