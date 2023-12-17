You long for such seasons, you value Krejčí. He doesn’t even count the back goal

Is the win in a wild match a stylish climax to a year that has been full of similar twists and turns for Sparta?

We would certainly like the last match to be more calm, but hats off to everyone. We showed again that we can fight until the end, even after an unpleasant course we can manage the matches.

How do you explain such a bad start against Teplice?

We made a lot of mistakes. I also put us under pressure by losing the ball. The red card came after our standard… The entry was not quite ideal. There were already too many matches. It is not possible to handle everything with an overview, but the three points are the most important.

What, on the contrary, decided the big turnover?

Most probably our desire to win. We always tried the same, we didn’t let up. We kept believing, that brought us victory.

You equalized at 1:1 when Laci hit you in the back…

Yes, I probably haven’t scored a more special goal. I hope I won’t even count it. (smile)

At one point, you were left lying on the lawn for a long time, holding your head. What happened?

Jásir apologized to me, I don’t know if he elbowed me. The referee said there was no telltale footage, it wasn’t proven.

📺 RYNES | “We were clearly better in the second half. We showed that we have a strong team. The equalizer spurred us on and we believed we would add a second. We have three important points for which we are very happy.” Matěj Ryneš after the victory over Teplice 🫶 #acsparta ➡️ pic.twitter.com/IjqS27tXQc — AC Sparta Praha (@ACSparta_CZ) December 17, 2023

If someone had told you a year ago what he would be like for Sparta, would you have believed him at all?

I am very happy, you long for seasons like this. You imagine them as many wins and experiences as possible. Not just me. Hopefully there will be many more of them, it will get better and better.

Can you find the biggest plus of the Spartan autumn?

I would highlight our setup in European matches. We want to have our own face. We already dominate the Czech league, that is, with the exception of the match with Teplice. I would highlight what the implementation team has set up here, such quality. We are constantly improving it. I hope that we enter the new year as we end this year.

