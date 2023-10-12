You overdid this! The Czech fighter was fired, he attacked the coach

The days are numbered. Loved and hated fighter Václav Mikulášek is released from the Oktagon MMA organization. The recent attack on coach Jakub Müller after the Oktagon 47 tournament in Bratislava proved fatal for him, to which the largest Czech-Slovak organization decided to react relentlessly. “There were more things that did not match our values,” Pavol Neruda, co-founder of the Oktagon MMA organization, confirmed to Sport.cz the termination of the contract.

