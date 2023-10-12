Ceusa Kaleidoscope Collection – MONDO MODA

The Calendoscope collection from Ceusa bet on the Express Your Styling concept. It is the search to show and emphasize the individuality of each person, even when it comes to the universe of home and living, exploring all the possibilities that can transform a residence into a unique place, under the theme What does Your Home Wear?

Ceusa Kaleidoscope Collection @ publicity

Like a spin that is capable of modifying our perception of shapes, the logic of the kaleidoscope also applies to hexagonal pieces, which, when rotated, allow us to create different views for each composition.

Ceusa Kaleidoscope Collection @ publicity

There are two color combinations: one more neutral, which highlights the shapes themselves. And another very colorful one, which combines pink and orange, following a trend captured in the world of fashion.

Ceusa Kaleidoscope Collection @ publicity

Pieces with full colors, which expand the number of creative possibilities. The pieces in the kaleidoscope collection are 17.4X17.4 cm in size.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

