Nyon’s urn drew the Real society for Roma in a double clash valid for the round of 16 of the Europa League. An unprecedented opponent for the Giallorossi who have never faced the Spaniards in official matches. The first leg of the round of 16 will be played at the Olimpico on 9 March, while the return at the Municipal de Anoeta in San Sebastián on the 16th (times to be confirmed). A plant with about 40,000 seats in northern Spain, 100 kilometers from Bilbao, 460 from Madrid and 560 from Barcelona. A warm environment that of the biancoblù, made up of Basque fans, proud people with a passion for football. If Athletic Bilbao is its antagonist par excellence and internationally recognized, Real Sociedad has never wanted to be outdone with its 114-year history. They won the Spanish Cup in the 2019/2020 season after 33 years without trophies. In fact, the penultimate cup dates back to the 1986/87 season, while in 2008/2009 there was a very painful relegation to the Segunda Division where the Spaniards remained until 2010. José Mourinho faced it 6 times in his career getting 5 victories and a draw always at the helm of Real Madrid.

The coach – Real Sociedad is managed on the bench by Imanol Alguacil, a former Spanish defender born in 1971 who began his career in the Errela youth team (his name in Basque). His coaching career began at the age of 40 in the Real Sociedad youth academy, where he was also a player, then promoted to B-team coach and finally took charge of the first team following Asier’s sacking in 2018 Garitano and with which he won a King’s Cup. This is his third season.

The team – The most important players in the squad are David Silva, Oyarzabal (left winger), Mèndez (attacking midfielder), Merino (midfielder) and Martín Zubimendi (halfback). There is also an old acquaintance from Roma: Umar Sadiq who has been playing for the biancoblù since 2022 (5 appearances and three goals). A formation that often wins with a short face and that in the league has a goal difference of +10 with 32 goals scored and 22 conceded (Roma have +11). They have the second youngest squad in La Liga, making the youth academy their strong point. Here is the typical formation: (4-3-1-2) Oar; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Mendez, Illarramendi, Marin; Silva; Sorloth, Oyarzabal.

The path – Last year they qualified for the Europa League and finished in the group with Manchester United, Omonia Nicosia and Sheriff. They won all but the last game against the Red Devils at home (0-1) and took first place with 15 points. In the league they are third at 43 points, 8 behind second-placed Real Madrid and 16 behind first-placed Barcelona.