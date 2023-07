Everton are close to agreeing a deal to sign teenage striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon.

Portugal youth international Chermiti, 19, broke through at Sporting last season, scoring three league goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Everton face Sporting at Goodison Park in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST).

On Saturday, manager Sean Dyche said the club were “working hard” to make new signings for their squad.

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook