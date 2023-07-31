In Baghdad, protesters burned the flag of Sweden – Corriere TV

Iraqis protest after man tramples on Koran in Stockholm and ultra-nationalist group burns it in Copenhagen

Hundreds of demonstrators protested in Baghdad on July 22 after an ultranationalist group set fire to a Koran and an Iraqi flag in Copenhagen. To this episode is added another which took place in Stockholm where a man trampled on the sacred book of Islam. Some citizens protesting in the Iraqi capital burned the Swedish flag and then tried to storm the European country’s embassy. (Lapresse)

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023, 3:06 pm

