Original title: Youth is infinite!Akamai Opens record as youngest world No. 1 in ATP history

In the early morning of September 12, Beijing time, in the men’s singles final of the 2022 US Open, Spanish star Alcaraz defeated Rud 3-1 and won the Grand Slam men’s singles championship for the first time. The 19-year-old Alcaraz has set a number of records. Men’s tennis ushered in the first post-00s men’s singles champion Grand Slam champion. At the same time, he will surpass many famous players to reach the top of the ATP rankings, creating the youngest world No. 1 record.

The five-set battle was unaffected and the final won the cup in one go

It can be said that Alcaraz’s road to promotion at this US Open is very difficult. Despite his outstanding performance this season and the ranking of the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Alcaraz is not the favorite to win the championship. After all, his Grand Slam is the most popular. The best record is only the quarterfinals. However, after winning the first three rounds of the promotion without dropping a set, the Spanish star was caught in a five-set battle. It took 3 hours and 54 minutes to win over Cilic, more than 5 hours to defeat Sinner, and 4 hours and 19 minutes to fight Die. Yafu, the road to the US Open reached a total of 20 hours and 20 minutes, setting another record.

Alcalás was not disturbed by his physical fitness in the final at all. At the age of 19, he showed his super recovery ability. Against Rudd, who performed well in this US Open, Alcalás easily won the first set 6-4, although the second The plate was equalized by the opponent. But then Alcalás didn’t give his opponent too many chances. In the third set, he won the tiebreaker with 7 points in a row. In the fourth set, he took the lead all the way, and won the victory with a score of 3-1. Alcalás got his wish and won the Grand Slam for the first time. champion.

The youngest world number one in ATP history

This year’s US Open men’s singles final is not only the first time for the two to hit the Grand Slam title, but also the direct competition for the number one in the world. The winner will not only win the cup for the first time, but also climb to the top of the ATP rankings, which is a double temptation. In the end, the 19-year-old Alcaraz had the last laugh, and his new week will come to the world No. 1 position, and also created the youngest world No. 1 since the ATP point system was implemented in 1973, surpassing the 21-year-old Huey in 2001. special record. The first Grand Slam men’s singles champion after 00 Due to the existence of the Big Three in men’s tennis, it has been considered that the replacement is too slow for a long time, and it is difficult for new generation players to emerge. never came. In recent seasons, as the Big Three gradually fluctuated due to various reasons, only two post-90s players, Tim and Medvedev, have won two Grand Slam titles, and more championships are still monopolized by the giants. Including the first three Grand Slams of the season, they were all won by Nadal and Djokovic. However, this year’s US Open men’s tennis has ushered in a new stage. The post-00s players began to take the center stage. Only 19-year-old Alcaras, with his strong bottom line, excellent running and tenacious fighting spirit, In one fell swoop, he entered the final and won the championship, achieving a breakthrough in the grand slam championship for post-00 players. Both men’s and women’s singles at the US Open this year were won by post-00 players, which seems to herald the arrival of a new era of professional tennis. (breathing wind)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: