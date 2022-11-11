Original title: Yunnan Sports implements a new cycle of three-year actions

On November 10, the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau’s new cycle three-year action preparation work mobilization and 2022-2023 winter training swearing-in meeting was held at the Haigeng Sports Training Base. Yunnan Competitive Sports prepared for the Paris Olympic Games, Hangzhou Asian Games and the 15th National Games . The charge horn of the “Four Major Events” of the 14th Winter Games officially sounded.

Winter training is an important stage for all sports teams to build up their strength and practice their internal skills. This year’s winter training is responsible for the preparation of the “four major events”, and its importance is even more prominent. In order to ensure the preparation for the sprint, each provincial training unit has formulated a corresponding three-year action plan implementation plan for the preparation work, so that the athletes can sprint in the front and the rear services are in place, and multiple measures are taken to ensure the smooth progress of various tasks.

Zhang Guowei, the head coach of the first team of track and field running marathon at Chenggong Sports Training Base in Yunnan, said that this year’s winter training team will focus on improving the comprehensive ability of athletes and lay a solid foundation for the subsequent special intensive training. The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held in September next year. The Yunnan track and field team will focus on all aspects of the winter training, implement the detailed training plan, strive to achieve excellent results in the Hangzhou Asian Games, and prepare for the Paris Olympic Games and the next National Games. Base.

Liu Hao, a kayaker from the Yunnan Songmao Sports Training Base, said that the three-year action plan has pointed out the direction for the athletes to strive for, established goals, and planned a course of action. The athletes will take the 2022 winter training as a new starting point to anchor the 2023 Asian Games, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2025 15th National Games.

At the mobilization meeting, the Provincial Sports Bureau issued a new cycle of three-year action goals and tasks to all provincial training units. The Provincial Sports Team, Chenggong Sports Training Base, Haigeng Sports Training Base, and Beijiaochang Sports Training Base that undertake the task of preparing for war , Songmao Sports Training Base, Provincial Chess and Card Center, Provincial Football Association and other seven units submitted to the Provincial Sports Bureau a letter of responsibility for competition style, anti-doping, and selection of public integrity. (Reporter Lou Ying)

