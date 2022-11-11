In addition to releasing iOS 16.2 developer beta 2, Apple today launched new firmware for its range of wireless headphones, including the AirPods Pro 2 and its Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds headphones from its headphone brand Beats.

The new firmware versions for each headset are as follows:

model old version new version AirPods Pro 5A377 5B58 Powerbeats Pro 4A394 5B55 Beats Fit Pro 4E64 5B55 Beats Studio Buds 10M359 10M2155

You can go to the Bluetooth section of the iOS Settings App to check the headset firmware version.

As always, Apple has not announced what the new firmware has updated, but some Beats Studio Buds users have pointed out that after the update, they can cancel the call by pressing the headphone button once or twice.

Also, as always, Apple doesn’t provide an exact way to upgrade firmware to a new version, but generally speaking, just put the headset back in the charging case, plug it in to charge, open the charging case, connect it to the phone, close it, and put it together with the phone , it won’t take long for the headset to automatically update over the air.