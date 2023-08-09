Home » Zander Fagerson suspended three weeks after his red card against France
Zander Fagerson suspended three weeks after his red card against France

Zander Fagerson was heard by the Disciplinary Committee of the Six Nations Committee on Tuesday, following his expulsion last Saturday during the match between Scotland and France after a dangerous clearing on Pierre Bourgarit. At the end of his videoconference hearing, the Scottish right pillar, who admitted his fault and recognized that she deserved a red card, was sanctioned with a four-week suspension.

A sentence reduced to three weeks in the face of the remorse of the player before the commission. Fagerson will therefore not be able to participate in Scotland’s next two matches in its preparation for the World Cup, on August 12 against France and then on August 26 against Georgia.

