Zanetti: "Happy, but the red in Akpro is severe and there was contact on Satriano. I don't understand…"

Zanetti: "Happy, but the red in Akpro is severe and there was contact on Satriano. I don't understand…"

Balanced game as discussed at Castellani.

Empoli plays evenly and comes out with a very high head and with some regrets from the match against Roma. Game interpreted openly by the Tuscans. Paolo Zanetti, at the end of the game, analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sport.

Balanced game as discussed. The episodes did not help the hosts but they expressed an excellent football in terms of intensity and organization. The singles then made the difference. “We could put the bus in front of the door, raise the barricades and pray but we chose another philosophy. The compliments are nice but clearly the result counts and the final bitterness. Let’s say that we leave this match unresponsive. play a good championship also because the team played the game I wanted, proactive, without barricading even when there were ten of them. I’m proud of the guys, a real shame not being able to bring home anything “.

Empoli plays a good football, organized and also pleasant to see, but does little in relation to the amount of play. Quantity does not correspond to quality. “Counting the chances and what has been created, I cannot think of comparing our strikers with those of Roma. We are fighting for other goals, what interests me is to be able to produce a game, among other things today we also hit two posts. My forwards they must not lose confidence, today there was also a bit of bad luck, I saw the right moves supported by an important team game “. Regret about the referee decisions. “I’m sorry for the red in Akpro, it seemed a bit severe but I don’t think there was malice or voluntariness, it was a foul play. I just ask for a little uniformity in the decisions. In Spezia – Sassuolo on a brace it was given a penalty. Satriano took an elbow in the nose, there was contact … so I find it hard to understand the yardstick, maybe I’ll never understand. “

September 12, 2022 (change September 12, 2022 | 23:17)

© breaking latest news

