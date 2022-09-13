After Alleghe, the ice rink of Pieve di Cadore also closes. The Belluno area finds itself with paralyzed sports on ice. Blame the prohibitive costs of the bills that led the administrators to take the situation head on to understand if and how to keep their respective ice rinks open.

PIEVE DI CADORE

Yesterday afternoon the mayor of Pieve Giuseppe Casagrande and the deputy mayor and councilor for the budget Plinio Bridda met with the representatives of Ice Hockey and Sportsmen to inform them of the drastic decision to close the Tai ice rink. Reason? Unsustainable costs. The closure is immediate, with all the inevitable inconveniences of the case. “We are deeply sorry, even more so because we have always believed in the potential of our ice rink, but we have no alternatives”, underlined Plinio Bridda, “last year in August we paid a bill of 18 thousand euros, this year in the same month we a bill of 55 thousand euros was delivered. Each additional week of opening costs us 15 thousand euros. And the prospects, thinking about autumn and winter, are no better. So we close, in the hope that someone from above will find a solution for everyone. Because the problem is not with Pieve but with everyone ».

FELT

Guaranteed activity at the Feltre ice rink until Christmas. Merit of the contribution that the Municipality of Feltre annually pays to the Elementa company, manager of the structure: 119 thousand 600 euros, money that in the past was enough and in some cases advanced to guarantee the payment of utilities for the whole year and which instead this year will allow to arrive, hopefully, at Christmas.

“We have done the math, the contribution is in any case to partially cover the overall expenditure. The difference compared to the past is that the contribution will last less, probably allowing us to arrive at Christmas », comments the president of Elementa, Andrea Bortoluzzi. “What are we going to do after Christmas? Impossible to say now. For us it is a priority not to lose the social function that sporting activity guarantees in our community. I have had telephone contact with both Alleghe and Pieve, where situations are complicated. My proposal, all to be developed, is to join forces and try to channel all the sports activity on ice into a single ice rink. We here in Feltre are willing to study something together with the others », continues Bortoluzzi. «In the meantime we will ask our realities to limit the hours of activity, starting with the two amateur hockey teams. To try to extend the opening beyond Christmas everyone will have to make a small sacrifice. Limiting the hours of activity to local teams could serve to leave free space for realities who want to come here to train or play competitions ».

CORTINA

In the past few hours, the mayor of Cortina Gianluca Lorenzi has given a mandate to the investee Se.Am, which manages the Olympic stadium, to thoroughly analyze the costs of electricity and gas. “We take a week to understand how to move”, announced the mayor, “we will make the necessary assessments before making a decision. The goal is to limit expenses where possible and possibly find the necessary funds to cover the increases, certainly not to close the plant. I reassure everyone: the ice rink will not close even if in the face of every good purpose a reasonable and sustainable situation must correspond. We cannot afford crazy expenses, well aware of the importance of our facility, where, among other things, the Hockey Cortina competing in the Serie A championship plays its home games. Ask for a contribution from clubs and associations? I exclude it, the sacrifices they sustain are already many ».