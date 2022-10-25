Original title: Zhang Ning 22+5+5 Chang Lin 21+12 Shanxi 4 people 20+ send Fujian 6-game losing streak

On October 24, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. The Shanxi team defeated the Fujian team 119-94, giving the Fujian team a 6-game losing streak. 6 people from Shanxi team scored in double figures, 4 of them scored more than 20 points, Zhang Ning contributed 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while Maker of Fujian team scored a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds.

The score in the four quarters (Shanxi team ahead): 24-20, 29-29, 26-17, 40-28. Shanxi team: Zhang Ning 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Chang Lin 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Feld 20 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, Yuan Shuai 24 points and 2 rebounds, Han Peiyu 10 points and 5 rebounds, Weems 16 points and 6 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Fujian team: Maker 25 points and 12 rebounds, Wang Huadong 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Li Yiyang 5 points and 3 assists, Zeng Lingxuan 30 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Chen Linjian 11 points and 3 rebounds, Li Jianghuai 5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

After the opening, the starter Zhang Ning scored a 3-pointer, Wang Huadong scored with a throw, and Meke scored a 3-pointer. The hot Fujian team started with a 11-3 lead over the Shanxi team. After the timeout, Feld made a steal and layup, Chang Lin hit a 3-pointer, and the two of them led the Shanxi team to chase the score to 12-13. Since then, the two teams have entered the rotation, but with 3 minutes left in this quarter, the Fujian team’s offense suddenly misfired. Weems, who came off the bench, made consecutive breakthroughs and layups, while Zhang Ning made consecutive foul free throws. After a wave of 8-1 spurt, the Shanxi team overtook the Fujian team 24-20 by 4 points.

In the second quarter, Weems scored a mid-range shot. He then assisted Chang Lin and Yuan Shuai for a fast-break layup. The Shanxi team started with an 8-3 spurt to lead 32-23 by 9 points. Maker’s single hit, Zeng Lingxuan also scored, and Chen Linjian’s three-pointer, Fujian team responded with a 7-0 spurt. At the critical moment, the original coach responded with 3 points, but Weems was substituted with a leg injury while defending. After that, the two teams began to smash three-pointers. Yuan Shuai and Chen Linjian made hits one after another. Chen Linjian contributed 11 points in the two quarters. He led the team to tie the score to 46, but the core of the team also committed 3 fouls. 2 minutes and 30 seconds before the end of the half, Chang Lin scored a second attack, and Feld scored 5 points in a row after hitting a three-pointer. With a wave of 7-3 spurts, the Shanxi team ended the two quarters with a 53-49 score. 4 points ahead of the Fujian team.

In the third quarter, the big foreign aid Maker held high and scored, and Feld made a layup. The Fujian team made three consecutive three-pointers. When the difference between the two teams expanded to 7 points again, Maker first hit a 3-pointer, and then scored 2+1 inside, causing Chang Lin to commit 4 offenses, plus West’s With three-pointers, the Fujian team completed a 9-0 spurt and successfully overtook the score. At the critical moment, it was Yuan Shuai’s three-pointer again to stop the bleeding, and Han Peiyu scored a tip-up to stop the Fujian team. Weems, who had been injured before, returned to the court. After he scored twice in singles, he helped Shanxi expand the lead to 9 points. On the other hand, the Fujian team did not score a point with 4 minutes left in this quarter. In the last 78 seconds of this quarter, Zhang Ning and Weems assisted each other and the Shanxi team led 79-66 by 13 points at the end of the third quarter.

In the last quarter, Weems assisted Zhang Ning to hit a 3-pointer, and his score reached the 20-point mark. After Xing Zhiqiang blocked Zeng Lingxuan and Han Peiyu scored two points inside, the Shanxi team started with another 9-4 spurt, expanding the point difference to 18 points. Li Jianghuai made a breakthrough and scored 2+1, and Meck hit a 3-pointer, but Chang Lin’s mid-range shot stopped the Fujian team again. In the following 8 minutes, the Fujian team has been chasing points, but has never been able to narrow the difference to less than 5 points. In the end, the Shanxi team defeated the Fujian team 119-94, giving the Fujian team a 6-game losing streak.

Fujian team starters: Li Yiyang, Zeng Lingxuan, Chen Linjian, Wang Huadong, Mei Ke

Shanxi team starting: Feld, Yuan Shuai, Zhang Ning, Xing Zhiqiang, Chang Lin

