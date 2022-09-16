Original title: Zhao Rui talks about opposing Harden and Paul: he can’t fight Wang Zhelin and hit Tucker and flew by himself

On September 16, 2022, Beijing time, CBA player Zhao Rui talked about the details of the matchup with James Harden and Chris Paul in an interview recently.

Zhao Rui said: “It is obvious that you can fight against them, and you can’t fight them at all. They put their hands on you, you can’t move, and he has the feeling that you can go in directly.”

At the same time, Zhao Rui also revealed: “The king (Wang Zhelin) faced PJ-Tucker’s defense in a breakthrough, and after a full collision, he popped out.”

In 2018, the Chinese men’s basketball team went to the United States to play a teaching game with the Rockets at that time. Harden, Paul and others all played. At that time, Zhou Qi also played on behalf of the Rockets. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: