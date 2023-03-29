Home Sports Zhejiang locks the regular season champion ahead of time, Guangdong overtakes Liaoning and rises to second place – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
2023-03-28 22:13

Source: China Basket Lens

Original title: Zhejiang locks the regular season champion ahead of time, Guangdong overtakes Liaoning and rises to second place

Beijing time on March 28th, the CBA regular season continued. The Zhejiang men’s basketball team defeated the Shenzhen men’s basketball team 99-94 and secured the regular season championship 3 rounds ahead of schedule.

Zhejiang has 73 points after this game, and the lowest score in the regular season is 76 points. At present, Liaoning and Guangdong both have 69 points, and the highest score is 75 points.

The Zhejiang men’s basketball team won the CBA regular season championship for the first time in history, and they also became the seventh regular season champion team since the 28th season of the CBA (previously Bayi, Shanghai, Guangdong, Xinjiang, Liaoning, Guangsha).

Today Guangdong won and Liaoning lost. Both teams currently have 69 points. But because Guangdong has won Liaoning twice before, it has now climbed to second place in the standings, and Liaoning has dropped to third place.

Ma Shang 15+12+9 Wang Zhelin 19+15 Guangdong reversed Shanghai and won four consecutive victories

