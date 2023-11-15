Zhejiang Team Shines in Campus Track and Field Finals: 2 Silver and 1 Bronze

Zhejiang Team Shines in Campus Track and Field Finals

The campus track and field event in the First National Student (Youth) Games came to an exciting conclusion yesterday, with the Zhejiang team securing 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

In the men’s 4x400m relay final of the University Group A, the Zhejiang team comprising of athletes from Zhejiang Normal University and Zhejiang University performed exceptionally well, clinching the silver medal in a time of 3:09.72. Despite facing adverse weather conditions and tough competition from teams representing top universities, the Zhejiang team showcased their talent and determination, narrowly missing out on the Provincial University Games record.

Coach Lu Ping praised the team’s performance, highlighting that two of the athletes, Hu Hongbo and Yang Wang, have reached national-level athlete standards and are balancing their training and studies at Zhejiang University.

In the men’s 4x400m relay final of the University Group B, the Zhejiang team from Ningbo University, Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics, Zhejiang Science and Technology University, and Zhejiang Normal University also secured a silver medal, further adding to the province’s success in the event.

Adding to the medal tally, Sun Yihan won a bronze medal in the women’s pole vault final, showcasing the depth of talent in the Zhejiang team.

The impressive performance of the Zhejiang team in the campus track and field finals is a testament to their hard work and dedication, setting the stage for future success in national and international competitions.

