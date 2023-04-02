Original title: Zhou Hongyu advanced to the seventh dan and Yu Zhiying advanced to the final in the semi-finals of the Women’s National Championship

On April 2, the top 8 match of the 3rd Chinese Women’s Go Tournament of Baishui Apple Cup was held in Tianjiabing Experimental Middle School, Baishui County, Shaanxi Province. Yu Zhiying defeated Zhao Yifei with white, and Zhou Hongyu defeated Lu Minquan with white. Zhou Hongyu was promoted to the seventh dan, and “Pisces” joined the final. Yikeweiqi brings you wonderful live broadcast.

Yu Zhiying beats Zhao Yifei

Zhou Hong Yu Sheng Lu Minquan (Little Lazy Live)

In yesterday’s top 8 match, Yu Zhiying quickly defeated Wang Chenxing in the mid game and advanced to the top four first. Zhao Yifei played well and beat veteran Rui Naiwei in a comeback. Zhou Hongyu’s victory against Li Xiaoxi was established early. Lu Minquan defeated Li He in twists and turns.

In the semi-finals, Yu Zhiying played against Zhao Yifei, with a historical record of 5 wins and 1 loss for Yu Zhiying. At the beginning of the game, the black chess hit the knife in the upper right corner, and the whole piece was swallowed by the white chess. The situation is very bad. Entering the back set, Zhao Yifei stubbornly used the upper hand to fight against the knife, causing Yu Zhiying to make a mistake in eliminating the knife, and the gap between the boards gradually narrowed. But in the official stage, Yu Zhiying was still better. In the end, she didn’t give her opponent a chance and defeated her opponent by 1.25 points.

Zhou Hongyu played white against Lu Minquan, with Zhou Hongyu’s historical record of 10 wins and 7 losses. In the first half of the game, the two sides were at a stalemate, and it was difficult to distinguish the winner. After that, the white piece cut off the black piece in the center, and began to attack vigorously. The black chess that had entered the countdown couldn’t hold back and fell into a disadvantage. In the end, Zhou Hongyu wiped out all the black pieces on the left, and won with 174 hands. While reaching the finals, Zhou Hongyu was promoted to the seventh dan, becoming the eighth female master of Chinese Go.

The final will start at 13:00 on April 3 in Cangjie Temple, Baishui County, Shaanxi Province. Zhou Hongyu will play against Yu Zhiying. Zhou Hongyu has 2 wins and 6 losses. Please pay attention to the live reports that Yikeweiqi will continue to bring. On-site pictures (not non-photographed) Zhou Hongyu VS Lu Minquan Zhao Yifei VS Yu Zhiying The 3rd "Baishui Apple Cup" Chinese Women's Go Tournament is sponsored by the Chinese Go Association and the Weinan Municipal People's Government, and hosted by the Baishui County People's Government, Baishui County Sports Center, and Shaanxi Tianyuan Chess Institute. The champion bonus is 200,000 yuan, and the runner-up bonus is 8 ten thousand yuan. A total of 55 chess players signed up for this competition, 47 of whom participated in the preliminaries. Yu Zhiying, Zhou Hongyu, Wang Chenxing, Lu Minquan, Rui Naiwei, Li He, Gao Xing, 7 top-ranked chess players, and wild card winner, Shaanxi chess player Li Xinyi, a total of 8 players directly entered this competition. The time for the preliminaries is three 30-second countdowns after 1 hour for each side, and the time for this competition is 1 60-second countdown for each side after 1 hour.

