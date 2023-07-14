Home » Zou Wanhao Secures Gold at World Wrestling Federation Points Tournament in Budapest
Sports

World Wrestling Federation Points Tournament Budapest kicked off with Zou Wanhao from China winning gold in the freestyle 57kg class. The tournament took place on the 13th in Budapest, Hungary, and saw strong performances from wrestlers around the world.

Zou Wanhao faced off against Saman Bekov of Kyrgyzstan in a thrilling final. Bekov, who had been in excellent form throughout the season, was the reigning champion in the previous point race. However, it was Zou Wanhao who emerged victorious. The first half of the match saw both wrestlers being cautious, but Wanhao took the lead when Bekov was penalized for a 30-second offense without scoring. Wanhao capitalized on this opportunity and scored 1 point. In the second half, Wanhao maintained the initiative and pushed his opponent out of bounds twice, gaining a 3-0 lead. He further extended his lead by executing successful leg transfer actions. In the end, Zou Wanhao secured a comfortable 11-3 victory.

The Chinese team had a successful day overall, with Wanhao’s gold medal and two bronze medals. Lu Feng, a newcomer to the national team, won the bronze in the men’s freestyle wrestling 74kg category. Deng Zhiwei, a veteran and U23 Asian Championships winner, claimed the bronze in the men’s freestyle wrestling 125kg category.

The tournament will continue on the 14th with exciting matches in the men’s freestyle wrestling 61, 70, and 79 kilograms categories, as well as the women’s freestyle wrestling 50, 53, 57, 62, and 68 kilograms categories. Fans can expect more intense and thrilling encounters as wrestlers from around the world showcase their skills and fight for victory. (Wang Chujie)

