Introduced last year, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 dramatically boost graphics card performance with the new Ada Lovelance architecture and DLSS 3 technology. Stepping into 2023, NVIDIA will take advantage of the eve of CES 2023 to release the RTX 40 series notebook version GPU, coupled with the 5th generation Max-Q technology, to achieve the best among display, system performance, power consumption, battery life and audio parallel.

The notebook version of the RTX 40 series has a total of 5 GPUs. The top RTX 4090 is equipped with 9,728 CUDA cores, the Boost clock is from 1,455-2,040MHz, and the memory is less than the desktop version, which is 16GB GDDR6. There are also RTX 4080, 4070, 4060 and 4050 with a minimum of 2,560 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. There will be more than 170 gaming laptops and creator laptops equipped with RTX 40 laptop GPUs from different brands starting from February.

5th Generation Max-Q Technology

The launch of the RTX 40 series of notebook GPUs also introduces the 5th generation of Max-Q technology, including DLSS 3 optimized for notebooks, including quiet mode and Battery Boost function, improving performance, sound effects and battery life by up to two times, major manufacturers will again Using the lowest voltage GDDR6 memory in history, combined with three-speed memory control, it can dynamically switch to a low-power memory state.

Cyberpunk 2077 boosts performance by 4 times

According to NVIDIA’s chart, compared with the flagship RTX 3080 Ti of the previous generation laptop version, the laptop version RTX 4090 has a 2K screen, the highest game settings, and the DLSS highest quality mode and frame generation technology. “Cyberpunk 2077” has RT In the overclocking mode, the performance can be increased by more than 4 times, and the “Microsoft Flight Simulator” has also been improved by more than two times. The rendering performance of the 3D software “Blender” will be nearly doubled.

RTX 4090/4080 supports up to three 4K screens for 60fps display, which is enough for professional-level simulation driving games. The price of flagship notebooks using this level of GPU starts from US$1,999 (approximately HK$15,586) and will be available on February 8th.

As for the mainstream RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050, NVIDIA claims to have performance beyond the flagship GPU of the previous generation, but only uses 1/3 of the GPU power, and 1440p (2K) can also provide a smooth picture of 80fps under this level of GPU. The entry-level RTX 4050 laptop is priced at US$999 (approximately HK$7,789), and it will be available on February 22nd.