Although the recent market focus has been on Apple’s new-generation iPhone 14 series, especially the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, in fact, the affordable 5G mobile phones in Hong Kong also include Samsung’s new Korean-made Galaxy A23 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which was launched by Hong Kong Bank at a price of less than 2,500 US dollars, is enough to start directly when the second round of electronic consumer coupons with a limit of 3,000 Hong Kong dollars was released in early October. Having said that, if the price of the aircraft is further reduced, it is welcome. For example, there is a store in Shenzhen City Street that listed the A23 5G at a price of $2,250, which is a decrease of $248 compared to the regular price of the Hong Kong Bank.

The A23 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which provides 50-megapixel rear quad mirrors, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.6-inch FHD+ resolution 120Hz refresh rate water drop screen. Among the 5G phones of the same price, the price/performance ratio is quite good.

If you want to buy a 5G “Shibeer” machine at an affordable price, and want to have a Hong Kong bank maintenance or even a non-domestic brand, Samsung’s entry-level 5G mobile phone, the Galaxy A13 5G, starts at as low as $1,330 in the street, providing 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Deadline At that time, there was a price difference of more than $160 compared with the price of $1,498 for a chain store in the same period, and the decrease of more than 10% is not bad.

The entry-level Galaxy A13 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and its entry-level 5G phones such as the A22 5G have gained a good reputation; in addition, it also has a 6.5-inch HD+ large screen, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel single lens and a 6.5 inch HD+ water drop screen and other functions.

