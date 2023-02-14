In the era of smart watches, for many old-school souls, the existence of hands on the wrist is reassuring. However, with the emergence of health management and sports record needs, they have to struggle between two types, hands and wisdom. Is it really not possible to have both functions? The Garmin Instinct Crossover was born, combining the advantages of pointer display and electronic intelligence functions.

Pointer design, surface clear design

For those who have worn Garmin 245 forerunner, Garmin MK2s and Apple Watch Ultra, getting the Instinct Crossover seems to travel through time and space, back to the age when there were only pointer watches when I was a child, the surface has a simple design, and the buttons are all Garmin fixed buttons: Start, return, menu, etc. For those who are used to wearing smart watches, it may take a while to get used to the inability to slide, but you can get started after about two or three days.

Generally, the time surface is displayed, and the bottom of the surface can be downloaded in the Garmin IQ App (similar to the store).

What exactly is a pointer combined with an electron? When no function is being operated, the pointer is to display the current time. Once the button is pressed, the pointer will form a horizontal direction at three o’clock and nine o’clock, dividing the surface into upper and lower. Because the surface is large enough, even if the screen is separated, the characters will not change. It will be too small, and the pointer will return to the current time after the command is issued.

Low-key style, interchangeable straps and comfortable wearing

In recent years, Garmin has made more and more efforts to make sports watches no longer look like sports watches, but daily accessories. Instinct Crossover is like this (or maybe because the stereotype sports watch is an electronic display), and the strap can be replaced. , so that you can adjust it according to your own needs and outfits. The most important thing is that the original strap is breathable and waterproof enough, and the comfort is also excellent, even if you sweat a lot during exercise.

Abandoning the color screen, the pointer greatly improves battery life

The most impressive thing is the battery life. When the MK2s can reach 14 days in power saving mode, the Instinct Crossover is almost fully charged after taking it back, and has never been connected to the power supply (according to the official website information, it can reach 71 days). The black-and-white screen saves a lot of power, and the pointer also has a fluorescent display design. This is really a great help for friends who need to climb mountains and long-distance hikes. It also has built-in GPS functions, altimeters, etc., but it is recommended to use other related equipment. Use, don’t rely on just one device.

Want to use one watch for multiple purposes: sports and health management, easy travel card when you go out with your mobile phone

According to the official website, this watch has more than 30 built-in sports modes, and can track your health mode around the clock, whether it is sleep detection or sedentary reminders, which means that you will be reminded to get up and walk when you are in the office. It also records everything while exercising. Of course, it must be combined with Garmin Connect (App) to view complete health data (and then synchronize to your mobile phone system iOS/Android health management App).

With the built-in Garmin Pay, it is not a problem to go for a run, take the MRT, or go to the supermarket to buy a sports drink.

Fly in the ointment: need to match computer, no music function

If you need music for running or sports, Instinct Crossover is not a good choice for you, because unlike 245, 645 forerunner music, etc., which have a built-in music library function, you cannot sync Spotify or KKBOX music library to the watch, Then connect the earphones to listen while exercising.

In addition, unlike other models that can be connected and synchronized through Garmin’s own IQ App, and download your favorite watch in the store, Instinct Crossover will require you to download Garmin Express from the computer, connect the computer and the watch, and update the watch to the latest version. You can go to the store to download the surface you like, which is a pity, otherwise it is as easy to use as other models.

Unfortunately, if you want to download other watches on Garmin IQ, the app will require you to update the watch software through Garmin Express.

In short, if you are an office worker who likes outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, and surfing, Garmin Instinct Crossover is really not to be missed. Your sports plan, but purely from the appearance, the existence of fusion of retro and wisdom, with a low-key and wild soul, is suitable for the liberation of 2023.

