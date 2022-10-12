advertisement

ASRock has a new product!! The latest announcement is to launch a new motherboard product line – LiveMixer series for a large number of streaming and live players, and at the same time launch Z790 LiveMixer and B650 LiveMixer on Intel and AMD platforms respectively. LiveMixer is a brand new series of motherboards specially designed for streaming and live broadcasting. ASRock has continuously communicated with content creators to understand their needs in recent years, and has created a motherboard that provides a large number of expansion interfaces to connect external devices, and is stable It can output the picture smoothly, bringing the uncompromising viewing experience to the audience.

Live Mix Life Max

The design concept of LiveMixer is to leave graffiti in the concrete jungle, using color to bring warmth to the dark environment; the casual splashing graffiti symbolizes courage, I hope users can have the courage to speak for themselves and not be afraid to try new things , to live a richer life.

Chris Lee, Deputy General Manager of ASRock’s Motherboard and Gaming Display Business Division, said, “After long-term discussions and research with many streamers, we are honored to launch our first-generation LiveMixer series motherboards. With rich IO interfaces, it provides stable and powerful performance and expandability of external devices that are most valued by live broadcasters.”

Born for live broadcast

Z790 LiveMixer and B650 LiveMixer can support up to 23 USB devices without an external hub. The rich interface allows users to connect external devices more freely, such as keyboard, mouse, earphone, microphone, camera, fill light Lights, etc., no compromises have to be made. In addition, in addition to a PCIe x16 slot for connecting a graphics card, there are also two complete PCIe x4 slots and Thunderbolt connectors for users to connect video capture cards and Thunderbolt expansion cards for the most complete live broadcast. Prepare.

LiveMixer supports a new generation of PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, with a data read and write speed exceeding 10,000Mbps, which will reduce editors’ waiting time and greatly speed up the efficiency of video editing! At the same time, it is equipped with a multi-layer M.2 SSD heat sink, which quickly dissipates the heat generated by the high-speed reading and writing of the SSD, ensuring that the SSD can still output stably under a long-term high-load working environment, and the performance will not be affected by the automatic protection triggered by excessive temperature. .

Great Sound — Ultra USB Power

LiveMixer comes with a rather special design – Ultra USB Power. Through the special circuit design, the mainboard 12V power supply is converted into 5V power supply. In addition to reducing the voltage drop and providing a more stable current, its independent circuit can avoid the influence of other 5V devices, and also eliminates the current when converting the voltage. noise within. We know that the sound has a lot to do with the cleanliness of the power supply. The unique design of Ultra USB Power will provide players with the most restored music feast, and its excellent radio effect will also bring the audience the best viewing experience.

The decisive moment — Lightning Gaming Ports

In eSports, where every second counts, the winner and loser are often decided in the blink of an eye. Lightning Gaming Ports allow players to connect the keyboard and mouse separately through independent controllers, reducing the occurrence of control delays caused by signal congestion, making game control smoother, and gaining a head start for victory!

For more product information, please visit ASRock official website

Z790 LiveMixer:

https://www.asrock.com/MB/Intel/Z790%20LiveMixer/index.asp

B650 LiveMixer:

https://www.asrock.com/MB/AMD/B650%20LiveMixer/index.asp