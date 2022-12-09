Home Technology 【TGA 22】The release date of “Final Fantasy XVI” is confirmed! New Trailer “Revenge” Released | XFastest News
SQUARE ENIX announced at the “The Game Awards” awards ceremony held today that the latest work in the “Final Fantasy” series, the PS5 action role-playing game “Final Fantasy XVI”, will be released on June 22, 2023. Released the latest trailer “REVENGE”.

Trailer video in Japanese (Traditional Chinese subtitles are supported)

English version trailer

The plot of “Final Fantasy XVI” revolves around the traditional “crystal” of the series, telling the story of a medieval fantasy world where history is shaped by crystals. Continue the action role-playing gameplay of Final Fantasy XV. “Final Fantasy XIV” Naoki Yoshida is the producer, and “The Last Remnant” Takai Hiroshi is the director. It has been confirmed that this work will be launched on June 22, 2023, and the console version will be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

