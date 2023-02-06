Home Technology 【TpGS 23】”Legend of Sword and Fairy VII” will join the Xbox Game Pass lineup in July “Sword and Fairy: Together Forever”
Xbox Taiwan officially announced at the [email protected] stage event held at the 2023 Taipei International Game Show on February 5 (Sun) that the latest classic Xianwu role-playing game “Legend of Sword and Fairy VII” will join Xbox on July 6 The Game Pass lineup for subscribers to play.

“Legend of Sword and Fairy VII” is the latest work in the “Legend of Sword and Fairy” series produced by Softstar. The story revolves around the three races of humans, gods, and demons. This is a fairy tale adventure story unfolded by four protagonists, Qingshu, Bai Moqing, a disciple of Xianxia School, and Sangyou, a young man from Miaojiang. The greatly innovative seamless third-person real-time action combat brings players a refreshing combat experience.

“Legend of Sword and Fairy VII” will be the first to launch the PC version in October 2021, the PS4/PS5 version in August 2022, and the Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S version in November of the same year. This Sunday, at the [email protected] stage event held at the Xbox booth at the Taipei Game Show, Cary Chen, Marketing Director of Microsoft Xbox Greater China, personally announced that “Legend of Sword and Fairy VII” will join Xbox Game Pass on July 6. Lineup, players who have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy playing this popular fairy RPG from Taiwan starting this summer.

