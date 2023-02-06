High cholesterol is perceived as one of the “evils” of our times even if it is not in all respects a form of real “disease” as much as a form of real condition which in most cases can at least be kept under control, making it important to at least partially change one’s eating habits but not only.

Do you have high cholesterol? Change these habits now: here are the ones

High cholesterol is often considered a form of consequence of a wrong diet but more generally it is the lifestyle that can condition this value. Cholesterol is not something “negative” to consider but configures a value linked to a form of lipid (fat) which is very important for various body functions.

However, food has a limited effect on the management of cholesterol, which is developed by the body itself, particularly high values ​​are linked to an irregular and unbalanced lifestyle, genetic connotations or pre-existing diseases and physical conditions.

What needs to be reduced is the “bad” cholesterol determined by the acronym LDL which is the one that tends to accumulate in the arteries under excessive conditions and affect the regular blood flow in the long run.

However, food is important for the regulation of this value, most of the cereals, legumes and vegetables do not contain cholesterol and are also very useful for keeping this value under control, in addition to physical activity that is not extreme but which must still be present, as an excessively sedentary life has a very negative effect in the “fight” against high cholesterol. Other useful foods are dried fruit and white fish, as well as white meat, not excessively seasoned.

As well as the consumption of refined products such as those including complex and packaged sugars.

The intake of alcohol and “junk” food as well as smoking should be absolutely avoided.