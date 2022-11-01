Hello! Dear Citizens of Matt ✦

This is Savija’s first post in Matt City on 11/01.

Um? Does this start look familiar?

That’s right, it’s the vest that certain Sha used to serialize the novel! (๑•̀ㅂ•́)و✧

Since I came to Matt City without a vest~

It is estimated that he is about to turn two years old and usher in his third year.

I vaguely remember that I mentioned that I wanted to write a novel in the late summer of last year, but it was early summer this year when I actually started to write.

̈ Um, the whole LAG has been around for almost a year, but fortunately, this task has been preliminarily achieved!

In view of the great differences in the nature and types of published articles, in order to enhance the reading experience——

Mousha decided to use this vest to publish her own original novels.

Therefore, basically, in addition to updating the serialization, I will probably only reply to readers’ messages, unless I encounter novel friends in the community.

(And usually contains danmei fantasy elements)



As for writing daily routines, participating in activities or other social behaviors, I will still use﻿@saffrey﻿ to proceed.

Here, thanks in advance﻿@Matty ﻿ Agree with certain Sha to use this vest to build a fireplace dedicated to novels.

某莎連載的小說作品，絕大多數都會鎖進爐內。 一方面是為了避免無斷轉載，一方面是部分故事情節可能有兒童不宜的描寫。 而圍爐限定恰好有一層保護機制，且訂閱時須擁有刷卡資訊，能作簡單的年齡限制。

news/processed/1080w/embed/a166c36a-f94f-42c0-b207-057ae9eae43f.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/a166c36a-f94f-42c0-b207-057ae9eae43f.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/a166c36a-f94f-42c0-b207-057ae9eae43f.webp”/>

news/processed/1080w/embed/72c7fbbd-cabf-4bfd-a91c-497c2068483a.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/72c7fbbd-cabf-4bfd-a91c-497c2068483a.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/72c7fbbd-cabf-4bfd-a91c-497c2068483a.webp”/>

news/processed/1080w/embed/a166c36a-f94f-42c0-b207-057ae9eae43f.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/a166c36a-f94f-42c0-b207-057ae9eae43f.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/a166c36a-f94f-42c0-b207-057ae9eae43f.webp”/>

As shown.

Citizens of Matt can be tracked through﻿@Salvia (Salvia)﻿ And private message on Liker Social to get a 360-day free invite.

For convenience, it is also OK to leave a message in this article directly after tracking!

(I will mention Liker Social in particular because the frequency of certain Sha haunts there is very high, and it is relatively easy to find people XD)



Of course~ If everyone is willing to directly subscribe to long-term sponsorship, certain Sha will accelerate the replenishment of creative energy! (灬ºωº灬)

Finally, I would like to invite all friends who live in Matt to join us and communicate ❤ (*ˇωˇ*People)

news/processed/1080w/embed/b5fc28f1-2588-4bbe-8b92-ac77706501fb.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/b5fc28f1-2588-4bbe-8b92-ac77706501fb.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/b5fc28f1-2588-4bbe-8b92-ac77706501fb.webp”/> 【Copyright free gallery】[email protected]

news/processed/1080w/embed/fedb89d9-80aa-4881-8859-c9c1ec380d24.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/fedb89d9-80aa-4881-8859-c9c1ec380d24.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/fedb89d9-80aa-4881-8859-c9c1ec380d24.webp”/>

❀ Promotion at the end of the article (*´ω`)People(´ω`*) ❀

🦣 Elephant City:https://liker.social/@sachanshih

📚 Daily area:https://matters.news/@sachanshih