🎮The discontinued REALFORCE MOUSE is back! “REALFORCE RM1 Mouse” Coming Soon!

keyboard and mouseAn essential item not only for playing games, but also for operating a PC.In addition to the accuracy of design and input, I think everyone will come to the conclusion by trial and errorThe most comfortable keyboard and mouse, such as keyboard feel and key layout, mouse size and weight, etc. Among them, when it comes to the keyboard, I finally choose Toplei’s domestic keyboard” REALFORCE “There are not a few people… no,There should be many!Even in the funglr Games editorial office, there are a lot of REALFORCE users, that’s why we attract them every time we introduce REALFORCE. Um?With “REALFORCE” familiar with such a powerful keyboard, we also studied a mouse that is also an input deviceand released “REALFORCE MOUSE” in March 2020 but unfortunately it has becomediscontinued product. This makes it difficult to buy.This isA “Made in Japan” mouse utilizing “REALFORCE” proprietary technology。I decided to start a new life!
Even if you upgrade, the price will be reduced again!
The latest mouse launched by REALFORCE brand is ” REALFORCE RM1 Mouse “! Just like “REALFORCE MOUSE”,Passed more than 50 million input durability testswhat is amazing is that the REALFORCE brand is already reliable, because it is a quiet and highly sensitivecapacitive contactlessmouseswitch. on reservation” PixArt PMW3360 ” sensor with a diameter of2.8mmultra-thin cables andThe ability to customize the DPI range from 100 to 12,000 and moreSeveral components have been upgraded while popular functions are being used.Enhanced scroll wheel durabilitymaking it available for longer periods of time, and adding newMacro function assignment(Windows version only), which improves convenience and versatility in terms of functions. even so,The physical switch to toggle the report rate that was mounted on the bottom of the previous model is removed(can be changed by software), and byReview packaging and partsto cut costs. 14,080 yen (tax included) This is an affordable price! Amazing to think of a price drop in this day and age!In addition to being similar to the previous modeldark grayIn addition, a newsuper white color. It seems to work on Macs and those who unify their devices into a white line.The MacOS version of the software is scheduled for release on Thursday, May 25, 2023, so Mac users must consider it!Additionally, we plan to publishA firmware update that allows you to use additional features of older models of mice, so if you like the old model, don’t worry, you can use the macro function without replacing the mouse. . “REALFORCE RM1 Mouse”Publishing Tuesday, April 25th, 2023!The price is14,080 yen (tax included) . For product details, please check the official website “REALFORCE RM1 mouse” product page!
|Specification
|color
|dark gray/super white
|Button switch structure
|Capacitive non-contact switch (left and right buttons)
|connection interface
|USB 2.0 Type A
|sensor type
|Optics (PMW 3360)
|news department
|100 – 12,000 (adjust in increments of 100)
|maximum acceleration
|50 grams
|reporting rate
|125 / 500 / 1000 Hz (can be changed by software)
|Effective number of keys
|6
|primary key durability
|50 million times
|scroll wheel
|Equipped (24 notches per lap)
|onboard memory
|Built-in (2 side profiles can be saved)
|body size
|67mm x 122mm x 42mm
|weight
|Approx. 83 g (not including cable)
|cable length
|1.8m
|Cable diameter
|2.8mm
|sole material
|PTFE
|Trim
|elastomer
|LED backlight
|Equipped (logo and indicator light part)
|compatible operating system
|Windows 10 or newer / MacOS 10.15 or newer
|dedicated utility
|REALFORCE CONNECT software (The Windows version can be downloaded from the official website, and the Mac version is scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023.)
|country of origin
|Japan
|content
|Mouse body, instruction manual (warranty)
