1 million euros for the Viennese solar startup

They have made the interactive 3D visualization of sunlight and shadows on online maps their goal: The Viennese startup Shadowmap from founder Georg Molzer (ex-Kiweno) has already been able to show a number of times – including when 2021 Calm/Storm Ventures and Hansi Hansmann invested in the young company. Now follows the pre-seed expansion round in the amount of 1.01 million euros.

A whole series of investors are new: the co-founder of Busuu, Bernhard Niesner, the co-founder of Runtastic, Alfred Luger and the co-founder of Durchblicker, Michael Doberer, as well as the real estate experts Niki Stadler from Mantaray and Reinhard Manzl from the Hudej Zinshäuser Group. Also there are Gerald and Stefan Jeitler from E+H Rechtsanwälte, David Gloser from Ecovis and the founding team around Anyline (Daniel Albertini, Christoph Braunsberger, David Dengg, Jakob Hofer and Lukas Kinigadner).

Shadowmap now has concentrated Founder Power in the Cap Table and of course wants to use it. With Shadowmap Studio there is a new software for the real estate industry that is intended to support real estate developers, people in marketing and sales through 3D visualization of sunlight in real time. The tool should be able to visualize sunlight and shadows all year round and at any time of the day in photorealistic quality – for example on a building.

Shadowmap: Hansi Hansmann invests in the Viennese startup that visualizes sunbeams

Real estate and photovoltaics in focus

The Shadowmap Studio is the startup’s second product after the online map, which in principle anyone who is interested can use free of charge. As a result, there should also be analysis software – this could help to calculate where it is best to set up solar panels in order to generate enough solar energy for a household.

“We will use the money raised for the international market launch, the further expansion of our development, marketing and sales teams, as well as the start of product development for Shadowmap Analytics: the third and last step towards a holistic Solartech software solution in the sense of our vision of a world that is powered by the sun,” says Molzer.

Shadow map: Viennese founders show how shadows fall worldwide

