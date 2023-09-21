Home » Herbst 2023
Technology

Herbst 2023

by admin
Herbst 2023

Multilingual Minecraft

After becoming a major creator with English content, a Minecraft streamer decided to collect different language communities on one server. A large team created a modpack that implemented speech to text with live translation. The streamer can set in Minecraft which language everything should be translated to. The server then immediately translates the Spanish, English, Portuguese and French conversations from the in-game voice chat into the set language.

For the people on the server, the conversations are displayed as speech bubbles over their heads, while a text window runs alongside it with the player names next to the text, translating everything. Of course it’s not a perfect system that always makes translation errors, but in itself I could sit in a Portuguese stream and understand everything people say.

This is a conversation from two different perspectives. The box in the first image below translates everything into Spanish:

ALT

The box at the top right in the other view writes it in English:

ALT

Oh, and the server has now pushed me to learn both Spanish and Portuguese. That’s why I’m now on a 62 day Duolingo streak.

(sausage cartel)

