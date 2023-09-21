Prevent tooth decay: This is how tooth decay occurs – and this is how you prevent it

Types of tooth decay

There are different types of tooth decay, depending on how much tooth structure the bacteria have already destroyed. Initial caries still has an intact surface with initial decalcification, whereas in established caries the surface is defective. Depending on which layers of the tooth are affected, sub-types are differentiated:

Caries superficialis: Defect in the enamel (most superficial layer of the tooth) Caries media: Defect extends to the dentin (second layer of the tooth) Caries profunda: Caries in all layers up to the tooth pulp, which also contains nerves Caries sicca: Special form. Tooth decay has come to a standstill

Why do I suddenly have a lot of tooth decay?

There are several factors that can lead to a sudden increase in tooth decay. This includes:

Diet high in sugar: Sweet foods and drinks promote the development of tooth decay. Table sugar (sucrose), dextrose (glucose) and fructose (fructose) in particular can be easily utilized by tooth decay bacteria and thus indirectly damage the teeth. Poor oral hygiene: Brushing your teeth reduces the number of bacteria in your mouth. If your oral hygiene is poor, harmful tooth decay bacteria can multiply. Weakened immune system: People with a weakened immune system often suffer from tooth decay. A weakening of the immune system can occur, for example, in chronic diseases such as HIV or diabetes mellitus. Genetic factors: Because of genetics, some people have deep tooth grooves (dental fissures), which are a potential risk factor for tooth decay.

Prevent tooth decay through proper dental care

Proper dental care plays a crucial role in preventing tooth decay. To effectively reduce bacteria in your mouth, you should brush your teeth regularly. Brushing your teeth is particularly important after consuming sugary foods and drinks because they promote the development of tooth decay.

Fluoride gel and desensitizing pastes

You should apply a fluoride gel (12,500 ppm fluoride) to your teeth once a week. This hardens the tooth enamel, helping to prevent tooth decay. Hypersensitive teeth that react painfully to cold, heat or touch can be treated with desensitizing pastes.

Nutrition to prevent tooth decay

A healthy diet can also help reduce the risk of tooth decay. If at all, sweets should only be consumed as dessert and not between meals. Afterwards, brushing your teeth is important. Sweetened drinks should be avoided entirely – better thirst quenchers are water and unsweetened tea.

Regular dental visits

Regular visits to the dentist, possibly combined with professional teeth cleaning, are also an important part of caries prevention. During these visits, incipient tooth decay or existing tooth root inflammation caused by tooth decay can be detected and treated early.

Can tooth decay be completely prevented?

Although there are many effective measures to prevent tooth decay, unfortunately it is not possible to completely prevent tooth decay. Tooth decay is a bacterial infection and, as with other bacterial infections, individual risk factors play a crucial role. Nevertheless, the measures mentioned above can help to significantly reduce the risk of tooth decay.

