Infinite Wealth arrives on January 26th and is shown on video

SEGA and the Ryu Ga Gotoku studio announced today that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealththe new title that will still see us in the role of Ichiban Kasuga, will arrive on January 26th. The game aims to offer us a one-of-a-kind role-playing experience, with deeper combat, quality improvements and gameplay that favors speed and strategy.

The playable party now has full freedom of movement during combat, allowing you to strategically position yourself and your allies to take down enemies more effectively, while the famous actor Danny Trejo will lend his voice to Dwight, leader of the Barracudas, who he oversees the world‘s largest counterfeit goods market, aided by his keen business sense and an even sharper machete.

The announcement is accompanied by two videos of the game: the story trailer and a gameplay demonstration. Here they are below.

MX Video – Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

