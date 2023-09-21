Jalonen distanced himself from the Czech agent’s words. The association has formally terminated cooperation with the coach

The emotional breakup was settled. The leadership of the Czech Ice Hockey Association has formally terminated cooperation with Finnish coach Karim Jalonen, who was dismissed from his position by the executive committee at the end of June. The 63-year-old coach, who led the national team to win bronze medals last year, also, according to the head of the union Alois Hadamczik, officially distanced himself from the statement of his agent Jiří Hamal, who stated in an interview with the daily Sport that Hadamczik falsely interpreted Jalonen’s words about the end of assistant Fredrik Norrena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

