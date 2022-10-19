“Minecraft Live 2022” held on October 16th officially released the information on the next phase of the revision of “Minecraft” Java version 1.20, released the upcoming new creatures “camel” and bamboo and wood blocks, and also brought a new work “I Minecraft: Legends’ gameplay.

This Minecraft 1.20 update focuses on the camel. He is a mount that lives in the desert ecosystem and can carry up to two players. In addition to normal walking, he also has the ability to sprint and jump through canyons.

Another new creature is “Sniffer,” a mossy-backed, hexapod with a big yellow nose and a pink body. Since it’s extinct, players must find ancient eggs to hatch them. In addition, the new building material brought by 1.20 is bamboo, you can use it to build bamboo rafts, bamboo houses, or other decorative structures such as hanging signs.

Another major focus of “Minecraft Live 2022” is to bring a real-world demonstration of the new work “Minecraft: Legends”. Players can ride tiger mounts in the game, explore and collect resources in the wilderness of different randomly generated ecosystems Or a treasure chest, and the “convergence” skill can attract surrounding creatures or soldiers to surround the player.

The most important thing is that in the real machine demonstration, players can build bridges or arrow towers in an instant through construction instructions, and then summon soldiers such as Coolipa or Golon to attack the pig Blin army stationed around the portal.

The new Minecraft: Legends game, developed jointly by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive of Crossfire: Legion, will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Windows, Steam), and at the same time Available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, it is expected to release in Spring 2023.

However, there is no update schedule for the 1.20 version of Minecraft. In view of the fact that the Mojang team stated in the “Minecraft Now” live broadcast in August that they would not reveal too much information about the revision, it is speculated that the official should take a slower update in the future. Get used to it, wait until it’s determined to make it public again.