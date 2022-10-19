The news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a collective interview. Shen Ying introduced the relevant situation of the Heilongjiang delegation and answered questions from reporters

On the 18th, two group interviews were held at the news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Shen Ying, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spokesperson of the delegation of our province, participated in the second group interview, introduced the study and discussion of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China by the delegation of our province, and answered questions from reporters.

Shen Ying first thanked the news media for their concern and support to Heilongjiang. She said that among the representatives of the Heilongjiang delegation, there are academicians of the Academy of Engineering, craftsmen of major countries, champions of the Winter Olympics, as well as advanced individuals in the fight against the epidemic, model workers, and front-line party members, who are advanced models on all fronts in our province.

When introducing the situation of the delegation from our province studying and discussing the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Shen Ying said that in the past few days, we have taken the trust of more than 2.46 million party members across the province to study and discuss the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China earnestly. Unanimously expressed their firm support and full approval. Everyone’s deepest feeling is that the “two establishments” are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and lead the way. Representatives of the Hezhe ethnic group from the birthplace of the “Usuli Boat Song” said emotionally in their speeches that their incomes have doubled and their days are getting more and more prosperous. They are grateful to General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee from the bottom of their hearts. All representatives of the Heilongjiang Provincial Delegation said that in the northernmost part of the country, they must keep in mind the “three imperatives”, keep up with the core struggle, make every effort to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root in the land of Longjiang, and strive to write a comprehensive construction The Longjiang chapter of a modern socialist country.

Regarding the issue of how to promote the comprehensive revitalization of the Northeast to achieve new breakthroughs, Shen Ying said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that we should “promote the comprehensive revitalization of the Northeast to achieve new breakthroughs”, which inspired us and increased our confidence. Our delegation had a lively discussion on this. To sum up, the key point is to focus on the “four new”.

One is to build a new system of modern industry. Heilongjiang is an important old industrial base of the country with a complete range of industries. It has a large number of “national treasure” enterprises such as China First Heavy Industry Group, Harbin Electric Group, Daqing Oilfield, and Hafei. In accordance with the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on building a modern industrial system, we will fully implement the industrial revitalization action plan, vigorously develop the digital economy, biological economy, ice and snow economy, and creative design industries, and cultivate and expand strategies such as aerospace, new materials, and high-end equipment. It promotes the development of traditional advantageous industries such as energy, chemical industry, and food to mid-to-high-end industries, and forms a new industrial layout with multi-point support and multi-industry development.

The second is to strengthen new drivers of innovation and development. Heilongjiang is rich in scientific and educational resources, with 78 colleges and universities including Harbin Institute of Technology and Harbin Engineering, 40 academicians of the “two academies”, 79 national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms, and a large number of professional institutes with strong scientific research strength. The major achievements in manned spaceflight, lunar and fire exploration, deep-sea exploration, and nuclear power technology mentioned in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China all have contributions from Heilongjiang. We will put innovation as the basis of revitalization and development, make good use of policies such as the “60 Policies for the Revitalization of Talents in Longjiang in the New Era”, speed up joint research on key core technologies, implement special actions for the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, and build a large-scale university environment with high standards. The innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem of the colleges and universities, the high-level construction of the Hada-Qi National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone, and the Longjiang contribution to the country’s high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

The third is to create a new highland open to the north. Heilongjiang is an important window for my country to open to the north, with a border line of 2,981 kilometers and 27 national first-class ports. We will deeply integrate into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, implement border opening and development actions in the new era, plan and build Heixiazi Island Sino-Russian International Cooperation Demonstration Zone with high standards, promote the innovative development of the free trade zone, and build a new pattern of all-round opening up.

The fourth is to plant new advantages of ecological green. The Northland is beautiful, and the beauty is in Heilongjiang. Our province has a large forest, a large wetland, a large lake, a large boundary river, and a large ice and snow. You can enjoy the coolness in summer and enjoy ice skiing in winter. We will thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, and in accordance with the requirements of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “planning development at the height of harmonious coexistence between man and nature”, we will further promote the prevention and control of environmental pollution, vigorously develop green ecological industries, and actively and steadily promote carbon peaking. To be carbon neutral, we will strive to create a practice site of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and ice and snow are also invaluable assets”, making green the most beautiful background for the high-quality development of Longjiang.

As a large agricultural province and a large grain province, how can Heilongjiang ensure national food security and take the road of agricultural modernization with Longjiang characteristics? In response to the reporter’s concern, Shen Ying said that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country and ensure that the Chinese people’s jobs are firmly in their own hands. As a major agricultural province, Heilongjiang must take the road of agricultural modernization and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province.

The first is to play a greater role in maintaining the “ballast stone” of national food security. In 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Heilongjiang. He held a bowl of rice in both hands at the Sanjiang Qixing Farm under construction and said earnestly, “Chinese food! Chinese rice bowl”. Heilongjiang has always kept in mind the ardent entrustment of the General Secretary, and regards a variety of grains and growing good grains as the top priority. The total grain output, commodity volume, and transfer volume all rank first in the country. catty. This year is another bumper harvest year. Welcome friends from reporters to Heilongjiang to see the bumper harvest of big agriculture. We will take multiple measures to increase the comprehensive grain production capacity, and strive to increase grain production capacity by 10 million tons in about five years, so that the “Chinese rice bowl” can be filled with more Chinese grains.

The second is to demonstrate greater responsibility in striving to be the “vanguard” of agricultural modernization. Heilongjiang has obvious advantages in agricultural modernization. The contribution rate of agricultural science and technology progress has reached 69%, the agricultural mechanization rate has reached over 98%, and the high-standard farmland has reached 100 million mu. We will vigorously develop scientific and technological agriculture, green agriculture, quality agriculture, and brand agriculture, improve the industrial chain level of “grain head food tail” and “agricultural head work tail”, build Jiamusi National Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone with high standards, and promote large-scale and digitalization , the development of modern agriculture.

The third is to take greater steps in creating a “first place” to practice the big food concept. Heilongjiang has vast forests, vast land, developed water systems and rich biomass resources. In accordance with the requirements of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Establishing a Big Food Concept”, we need food from black soil, food from forests, food from rivers and lakes, food from facility agriculture, and heat and protein from plant and animal microorganisms. To ensure quantity, diversity and quality, build the largest green granary in the country. We will give full play to the advantages of cold black soil and green organic products, strengthen the “Black Soil Premium” brand, and present the “best, greenest, most fragrant and safest” agricultural products to the people of the country, so that Longjiang “Black Soil Premium” “Famous all over the world, fragrant world.