Home Technology 10 days after its launch, “Doujin Special Attack 2” has exceeded 25 million players, and R34’s creation has become more active | 4Gamers
Technology

10 days after its launch, “Doujin Special Attack 2” has exceeded 25 million players, and R34’s creation has become more active | 4Gamers

by admin
10 days after its launch, “Doujin Special Attack 2” has exceeded 25 million players, and R34’s creation has become more active | 4Gamers

Although the listing caused a lot of confusion, the free-to-play Overwatch 2 still attracted many players to join, in fact, it seems to be more than the outside world thought, Blizzard Entertainment (Blizzard Entertainment) announced that the game has been on the market for more than 10 days. 25 million players joined.

According to Blizzard’s response, the figure of 25 million is three times the peak average player of the first generation of “Battle Array”. Considering that the first generation is a paid system and the second generation is a free system, it seems that such a result is not difficult to understand. After all, “Apex Hero” And “Fortnite” are also based on free operation.

Even with a good number of players, the chaos in the launch of “Doujin Special Attack 2” is still regarded as a disaster by overseas media. It is not so much a 2nd generation, it is more like the original 1st generation’s rule-based expansion, and many players also criticized the game. The bugs themselves, as well as the surface of the hero sound design, are not as iconic as their predecessors.

However, even if the game content is unsatisfactory, the launch of “Doujin Special Attack 2” still drives the enthusiasm of the R34 community, and related adult video creations related to “Doujin Special Attack” have sprung up recently. It is quite rare for games, after all, the characters created by “Doujin Special Attack” in the past are very symbolic and representative.

See also  The first beta test of "Battle Strike 2": this may be the result of Blizzard's six years of testing "Battle Strike 2" | 4Gamers

Although the number of gamers will fluctuate over time, fan creation is a testament to the active and popular community.

You may also like

3DMark Speed ​​Way is developed with DirectX 12...

Webb telescope finds rare galaxy cosmic fingerprint is...

Webb telescope finds rare galaxy cosmic fingerprint is...

Updated Design Guidelines, Microsoft Expands Accessibility for Xbox...

Apple TV is now available on Windows too!Microsoft...

Mia Kombucha, the millennial drink that comes from...

Mia Kombucha, the millennial drink that comes from...

Square Enix is ​​shutting down Final Fantasy VII...

Luigi Di Maio’s official website has been hacked

Apple Music and TV apps coming to Windows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy