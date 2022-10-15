Although the listing caused a lot of confusion, the free-to-play Overwatch 2 still attracted many players to join, in fact, it seems to be more than the outside world thought, Blizzard Entertainment (Blizzard Entertainment) announced that the game has been on the market for more than 10 days. 25 million players joined.

According to Blizzard’s response, the figure of 25 million is three times the peak average player of the first generation of “Battle Array”. Considering that the first generation is a paid system and the second generation is a free system, it seems that such a result is not difficult to understand. After all, “Apex Hero” And “Fortnite” are also based on free operation.

TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯 Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/2ESBr5Shmk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 14, 2022

Even with a good number of players, the chaos in the launch of “Doujin Special Attack 2” is still regarded as a disaster by overseas media. It is not so much a 2nd generation, it is more like the original 1st generation’s rule-based expansion, and many players also criticized the game. The bugs themselves, as well as the surface of the hero sound design, are not as iconic as their predecessors.

However, even if the game content is unsatisfactory, the launch of “Doujin Special Attack 2” still drives the enthusiasm of the R34 community, and related adult video creations related to “Doujin Special Attack” have sprung up recently. It is quite rare for games, after all, the characters created by “Doujin Special Attack” in the past are very symbolic and representative.

Although the number of gamers will fluctuate over time, fan creation is a testament to the active and popular community.