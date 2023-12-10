1440p gaming monitors don’t seem to be popular among gamers – Gamereactor

A recent hardware survey conducted by Valve has shed some light on the current preferences of gamers when it comes to their monitors and other hardware. According to the report, it seems that 1440p gaming monitors may be on their way out.

The survey found that most gamers prefer to use a 1080p screen as their primary monitor, with 1080p screens accounting for 60% of all settings. Additionally, multi-monitor gamers tend to have a combination of 4K and 1080p screens, with 4K-1080p multi-monitor settings also making up about 60% of total settings. This data suggests that the usage of 1440p screens is well below the 40% mark, and they also face competition from other monitor sizes.

In addition to monitor preferences, the survey also revealed insights into the most commonly used hardware among gamers. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 emerged as the most commonly used GPU, while the majority of participants reported having between 100 GB to 249 GB of available hard drive space. Interestingly, the Meta Quest 2 was identified as the most popular VR headset among respondents.

These findings provide valuable insights into the current trends in the gaming community and could potentially have implications for hardware manufacturers and developers. As technology continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these preferences and choices shift in the future.

