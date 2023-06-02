2. June 2023

Corona is over

well It would be nice. The pandemic situation may have been contained, but “Corona”, or “Covid 19” in bourgeois terms, is not going away. Soon I will ask the family doctor about the vaccinations. I’m hoping for a combo shot along with the annual flu shot.

But on my cell phone “Corona” is over. The Corona-Warn-App has quit the service, which was even announced in the radio news, and thanks you politely for your cooperation.

I not only delete the Corona warning app from my cell phone, but the entire Corona folder with four apps.

The CovPass app in which the vaccination status could be stored. Since there are no longer any restrictions, you no longer need to prove your vaccination status.

With the CovPass Check app you could check the vaccination status of other people (actually other cell phones) using the QR code that can be displayed in the CovPass app

I installed the “May I do that” app to shed some light on the restrictions, because “back then” every federal state cooked its own soup, which was constantly being re-seasoned. I don’t know when I last used the app. I only remember that she was so moderately helpful.

Other apps that you could use to “log in” to restaurants, pubs, etc., such as the controversial Luca app (there were others), I deleted earlier. At some point it all worked with the Corona-Warn-App. I believe. (If you don’t write everything down right away…)

(Markus Winninghoff)

