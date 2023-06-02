2. June 2023

Corona is over
well It would be nice. The pandemic situation may have been contained, but “Corona”, or “Covid 19” in bourgeois terms, is not going away. Soon I will ask the family doctor about the vaccinations. I’m hoping for a combo shot along with the annual flu shot.
But on my cell phone “Corona” is over. The Corona-Warn-App has quit the service, which was even announced in the radio news, and thanks you politely for your cooperation.
I not only delete the Corona warning app from my cell phone, but the entire Corona folder with four apps.
- The CovPass app in which the vaccination status could be stored. Since there are no longer any restrictions, you no longer need to prove your vaccination status.
- With the CovPass Check app you could check the vaccination status of other people (actually other cell phones) using the QR code that can be displayed in the CovPass app
- I installed the “May I do that” app to shed some light on the restrictions, because “back then” every federal state cooked its own soup, which was constantly being re-seasoned. I don’t know when I last used the app. I only remember that she was so moderately helpful.
Other apps that you could use to “log in” to restaurants, pubs, etc., such as the controversial Luca app (there were others), I deleted earlier. At some point it all worked with the Corona-Warn-App. I believe. (If you don’t write everything down right away…)
(Markus Winninghoff)