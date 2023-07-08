20 percent discount on all outlet items at ALTERNATE

Doesn’t it always have to be new? Then it’s worth taking a look at the current offer at ALTERNATE! There is currently a 20 percent discount on all outlet items.

What is the ALTERNATE outlet store?

The ALTERNATE outlet store sells exhibits, remaining stock and used goods. Every single product is checked for functionality before it is sold! It is not uncommon for only the packaging to be damaged, while the product itself is still in mint condition or shows only minimal signs of use. You can find more information about the condition of the item on the respective product page. In addition, you not only benefit from the attractive price of the products, but also from a 24-month warranty!

What products can you find there?

As in the normal ALTERNATE online shop, there is also a large selection of different products to discover in the outlet. Everything is represented, from PC hardware to household appliances, outdoor items, toys and e-bikes. This link will take you directly to the overview and the discount will be deducted automatically. Enjoy browsing.

At this point, three more notes:

The discount campaign ends on July 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. The strikethrough prices displayed already include the discount. The products are reserved in the shopping cart for a maximum of 30 minutes and can then be bought by other people again.

