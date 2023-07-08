Why is it celebrated today, July 8?

2021-ALLERGY DAY. International Allergy Day is celebrated in order to raise awareness about the importance of preventing allergic diseases, as well as the search for treatments that improve the quality of life of those who suffer from them.

Allergy is a reaction or altered response of the body to a “substance called allergen or antigen, which is harmless in itself but affects genetically susceptible or predisposed people,” according to the World Allergy Organization (WAO). ).

The immune system of these people generates inflammatory mechanisms in response. Said mechanisms “are determined by an antibody, immunoglobulin E or IgE”, they deepened. In recent decades, these pathologies have become one of the main health problems in most countries.

According to predictive data from the WAO, it is estimated that by the year 2050 half of the population will be affected and currently more than 400 million people worldwide suffer from some type of allergic disease.

More ephemeris

1838 – F. VON ZEPPELIN. The German nobleman and inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin, aviation pioneer and founder of the famous Zeppelin airship company, is born in the city of Constance (Baden, Germany).

1889-WALL STREET JOURNAL. American economists and reporters Charles Dow, Edward Jones and Charles Bergstresser founded The Wall Street Journal, the business newspaper with the largest circulation in the United States, in New York.

1958 – KEVIN BACON. American actor Kevin Bacon, winner of a Golden Globe Award, was born in the city of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, USA). He has filmed 65 films, including Footloose, Friday the 13th and X-Men: First Generation.

Kevin Bacon’s reaction when he found out that an Argentine restaurant bears his name (Screenshot)

1970 – BECK D. CAMPBELL. The musician, singer and songwriter Beck David Campbell, winner of six Grammy Awards and as many MTV Music Awards, is born in the city of Los Angeles (California, USA). He has recorded twelve studio albums, as well as several singles not included in his albums and a sheet music book.

Beck David Campbell.

1989 – CARLOS MENEM. The former governor of La Rioja, Carlos Menem, assumes the Presidency of the Nation after the early departure of the radical Raúl Alfonsín in the midst of hyperinflation that would be repeated at the end of 1990. Menem was reelected in 1995, after the constitutional reform that enabled two consecutive presidential terms and direct election, among other changes.

Transfer of command. From Alfonsín to Menem, in 1989. (Reuters/Archive)

1990 – EDGARDO CODESAL. The Mexican referee Edgardo Codesal sanctions a controversial penalty with which the German team beat Argentina 1-0 five minutes after the end of the World Cup in Italy ’90. Forward Andreas Brehme scored the goal with which Germany won its third World Cup and took revenge for the 3-2 defeat in the final against Argentina in the World Cup in Mexico ’86.

2001 – ARGENTINE CHAMPION. The Argentine under 20 team obtains its fourth world championship by beating Ghana 3-0 in the final at the Vélez Sarsfield stadium. Forward Javier Saviola, with eleven goals, was the top scorer of the tournament and winner of the Ballon d’Or of the tournament played in Argentina.

2006 – ANA MARIA CAMPOY. At the age of 80, the Spanish-Argentine actress and comedian Ana María Campoy, who filmed 26 films and acted in more than a hundred plays, dies in Buenos Aires. She made her debut in Spanish cinema at the age of 12, in the film Aurora de esperanza (1937).

Ana Maria Campoy.

2014 – BRAZIL 1 GERMANY 7. The German team beat Brazil 7-1 in the semifinal match of the 2014 World Cup played at the Mineirao stadium in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte. It was the worst defeat in the history of the Brazilian team, which had been unbeaten at home for 39 years in an official tournament.

Other ephemeris

1497.- A small fleet under the command of Vasco de Gama sets sail from Lisbon with the mission of finding a way to India, rounding the Cape of Good Hope, then the limit of European navigation. He arrives in Calcutta the following May.

1538.- Diego de Almagro, conqueror of Chile, dies executed in Cuzco (Peru), by order of Hernando Pizarro.

1808.- The Statute of Bayonne is promulgated, which provides that “Spains and the Indies will be governed by a single code of civil and criminal laws”.

1833.- Treaty of Unkiar-Skelessi, which stipulates the Russian protectorate of Turkey for 8 years and the opening of the Dardanelles Strait.

1835.- President José María Vargas is deposed in Venezuela in the Reform Revolution, started in Maracaibo by General Santiago Marino. It was deactivated by General José Antonio Páez, and Vargas regains power.

1839.- The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador decrees the election of the Honduran Francisco Morazán as head of State, with the title of Benemérito de la Patria, until that year president of the extinct Federal Republic of Central America (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica).

1853.- An American squadron of four ships under the command of Commodore Matthew Perry enters Tokyo Bay and forces the Japanese to open their borders and markets to the United States.

1889.- The newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” begins to be published in New York, with information on the stock market.

1893.- The United Kingdom and Mexico sign the Boundary Treaty, which establishes the border between the Aztec country and Belize, then a colony of British Honduras.

1905.- The rebel crew of the Russian battleship “Potemkin” surrenders to the Romanian authorities in the port of Costanza.

1969.- The US begins the withdrawal of its troops from Vietnam. The first contingent to leave was the 9th Infantry Division and the withdrawal ended in 1972.

1978.- The socialist Sandro Pertini, elected president of the Italian Republic.

1981.- The Nicaraguan guerrilla leader Edén Pastora, “Commander Zero”, resigns from his posts and announces his return to the fight, this time against his former comrades of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), whom he accuses of establishing a dictatorship. communist.

1986.- Former UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim is sworn in as Austrian president, after winning the June elections in which his past as a German Army officer in World War II comes to light.

1989.- The Peronist Carlos Saúl Menem, winner of the May elections, assumes the Presidency of the Argentine Republic.

1990.- The FRG soccer team is proclaimed World Cup champion by beating Argentina in Rome.

1994 – An account is made of the discovery at the Gran Dolina site, in Atapuerca (Burgos), of hominid remains of “Homo antecessor”.

2002.- The African Union (AU) is born in Durban (South Africa), inspired by the European Union as a pan-African organization that replaces the Organization for African Unity (OAU).

2003.- The 29-year-old Iranian conjoined twins Laleh and Ladan Bijani, joined at the head and trunk, die in the intervention to separate them at Raffles Hospital (Singapore).

2009.- The Spanish company Sacyr Vallermoso leads the GUPC consortium that obtains the contract for the construction of the third set of locks of the Panama Canal, for 3,118 million dollars, although the final cost was much higher.

2017.- The Venezuelan opponent Leopoldo López, imprisoned since 2014, is released from prison and placed under house arrest.

2021.- Former South African President Jacob Zuma surrenders to the Police after being sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt. There were more than d200 deaths in protests over the detention.

BIRTHS

1621.- Jean de la Fontaine, French poet and fabulist.

1831.- John S. Pemberton, American inventor of Coca-Cola.

1839.- John D. Rockefeller, American industrialist.

1877.- Efrén Rebolledo, Mexican poet and diplomat.

1919.- Walter Scheel, President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

1921.- Edgar Morin, French sociologist and essayist.

1951.- Anjelica Huston, American actress and film director.

DEATHS

1956.- Giovanni Papini, Italian essayist and writer.

1985.- Simon Kuznets, American economist of Russian origin and Nobel Prize winner in 1971.

1986.- Hyman Rickover, creator of the United States nuclear weapon.

1987.- Gerardo Diego, Spanish poet.

1994.- Kim Il-Sung, president of North Korea.

2012.- Claudio Carudel, Spanish-French jockey.

2012.- Ernest Borgnine, actor estadounidense.

2018.- Carlo Vanzina, director of Italian cinema.

Source: own and agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

