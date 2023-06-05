2023 Summer Games Wish List – – Gamereactor

Well, E3 is dead. Many of us wish this would not be the case, but sadly it is. Dancing on the grave of what was once gaming’s most famous convention is Geoff Keighley, the brains behind The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest.

Since the latter looks like the “new E3” in some ways, we have high hopes for Keighley’s presentation this year.Arguably the biggest livestream of Keighley himself will come to us on June 8, touted as “Live, cross-industry showcase”. There are already some major debuts coming to the Summer Games showcase and beyond, but in addition to compiling a list of what we’ll see next week, we’re also throwing some ideas at the universe that we hope will make it to the Summer Games festival. Bring some awesome surprises.

Things We’re Expecting

Instead of jumping right into outlandish predictions, we start with the main things we know we’ll see at the 2023 Summer Olympics festival. Arguably the biggest title on this list is Starfield. While it’s sort of its own thing, it’s still listed as part of the Summer Games event, so it’s shown here. Last year was the last time we saw anything substantial about Starfield, and while there were some impressive ideas at the time, we wanted to see more. many. The extended gameplay would be nice to see the planets we’ll visit, the stories we’ll be part of and the characters we’ll meet along the way. There’s no real way to tell how hyped Bethesda is for Starfield, which we’ll be playing in September. After a year so far on Xbox, we’re really hoping the sci-fi adventure will show us something that will give us a little hope.

The next game we already know is Mortal Kombat 1. Shortly after NetherRealm gave us the first trailer for the fighting game, we knew we’d be showing off gameplay at Summer Games. That’s another big problem, especially with Mortal Kombat 1 under pressure to perform after Street Fighter 6 was well-received. Still, considering Mortal Kombat 11 is such a hit, giving us new popular mechanics like Fatal Strike and our own character gear to build, more than a few extra talents sound like what we’ll need Mortal Kombat 1 success.

In terms of playable games, fans of the not-so-distant dystopian future will be happy to know that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Freedom is coming to Summer Game Fest Game Days. Considering the expansion was announced back in December and we haven’t seen much since then, being able to get it is quite a leap. Let’s hope we don’t stop at a launch similar to the base game.

P’s Lies will also be coming to Summer Games. This soulful game that asks Pinocchio if he looks like Timothée Chalamet and goes on a killing spree is a fun game for fans of the genre. P’s Lies features several looks at the gameplay, and we’re looking forward to seeing its release this August. At least we’re looking forward to a final release date for Lies of P, as well as a trailer to give us extra hype.

Horror fans better buckle up, because Alan Wake 2 will also be showing off gameplay at the Summer Game Festival. There’s a lot going on with this sequel, but from the trailer we got at PlayStation Showcase, Remedy’s latest game looks promising, to say the least. Since it’s also launching this October, we can probably expect a pretty substantial look at what we’ll be playing later this year.

For something a little lighter than Alan Wake 2, we also know Palworld is confirmed to be coming. At first, you’ll be drawn to Palworld’s cute creatures, but soon you’ll realize that the premise here is about Pokémon with guns. It’ll be interesting to see more of Palworld to see if it’s just a gimmick turned into a game, or if it has some meat on its bones.

This covers things we definitely knew would be there, but in terms of things we certainly wouldn’t be surprised by, we also largely expect the following to show up in some capacity:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Immortals of Avenum

F1 23

Baldur’s Gate 3

Armored Core VI

park beyond

what do we want to see

From what we know and what we can expect to see, it looks like the Summer Games festival has piled up. But hey, why not theorize a bit about the surprises we might encounter? Considering more than 40 companies are partnering with the event, there’s bound to be some talk beyond what’s already been announced.

For example, WB has a lot to brag about. We can take another look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and hopefully it redeems itself from the poor display of the State of Play demo earlier this year. Also, Monolith is working on a Wonder Woman game, which we haven’t heard about in a while. We barely got to see anything, so it’s not really an expectation, but seeing what they cook up at Monolith will be a real and exciting surprise.

Gearbox has also been announced as a partner of this year’s Summer Games. It wouldn’t get us much theorizing without a recent tweet from the Borderlands account teasing something that’s coming. Borderlands 3 was released in 2019 so maybe it’s time for another entry in the looter shooter franchise and we might even see more of it in the Borderlands movie especially since Summer Games is said to be a multimedia exhibit.

Speaking of multimedia, Netflix is ​​also making an appearance. This could be to show off its latest game plan, but we also expect to see more from The Witcher season 3, and maybe some other trailers to get us hyped about what the streaming giant has to offer.

Another distant hope is for Sega to show us more of its upcoming remake. We spotted Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio earlier this year, and while they might not be ready for release anytime soon, it’s great to see more from them. Sega also said it has a lot planned for this fiscal year in terms of remakes and remakes, so maybe we’ll get some other surprises on the 8th.

With the trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’re not expecting anything big from the RPG, but if Capcom does want to go wild, we might want to see more of the highly anticipated sequel. There’s no confirmed release date for it yet, but maybe we could see another teaser with a release window or something like that.

If we’re really going to reach out to the universe and ask for our wildest dreams to come true, we can also hope for things like the Dragon Age: The Dauntless Wolf trailer that reminds us games are still worth watching, or that Resident Evil 5 is confirmed. Remastered, as Capcom will likely continue its successful pattern of remaking games in its horror franchise. Add to this the growing rumors that a new Metro game is in the works, and 4 years after Metro Exodus, it might be time to return to the apocalyptic wasteland.

The editorial staff here even murmurs about the Red Dead Redemption 2 remake, Grand Theft Auto VI reveals, and Hollow Knight: Silksong shadows. These are definitely pipe dreams, but when these shows come along, that’s half the fun. We can speculate and create our own fantasies of the best announcements we can think of.

Beyond the wild speculation, though, the summer games seem to be piling up. Of course, in addition to what’s in this showcase, we also got a showcase of Xbox games and a demo of Ubisoft moving forward. Expect to see more about them in the coming days.