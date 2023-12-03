265 million invested in Italian startups in November: the main operations of the month

As of November 2023, 265.75 million euros have been invested in startups, in 16 capital increases (total since the beginning of the year, 1.14 billion). In November 2022 there were 28 deals, for a total of 59.63 million (total for the first 11 months of 2022, 2.06 billion).

Among this month’s operations, the 100 million raised by D-orbit and the 34.5 million by Qomodo stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 25 in total, which raised a monthly total of 7.9 million (in 11 months, 59.9 million were raised from equity crowdfunding operations).

Pnicube, the finale

Appointment between November and December with the 21st edition of the Pnicube award for the best business projects born from scientific research within universities and research institutions, coming from 17 Italian regions. The 71 innovative projects that passed the selections of the Start cup, the regional competitions linked to the universities and research bodies associated with the Pnicube association, are competing.

The national final, which this year is entitled “Drive Innovation Forward”, includes the best innovative business projects born from the research of 55 universities and university incubators in 17 regions of Italy. HERE to follow the initiative in streaming.

Legaltech, the Lightspeed tender

Lightspeed, Lefebvre Sarrut’s European accelerator dedicated to legaltech startups, launched and closed the selection for the third acceleration batch in November. Details HERE.

Testbusters acquires the British group Uniadmissions

Testbusters, the Italian community for preparation for university entrance tests, has acquired the British group Uniadmissions, a company specialized in test and admission preparation services, active in the selection processes at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. More info HERE.

Space: 100 million for D-orbit

D-orbit, an Italian aerospace company active in the field of logistics services, has closed a 100 million euro Series C investment round led by the Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation.

Planet Farms raises 40 million

Planet Farms, an agritech company active in the vertical farming sector, has received funding of 40 million dollars. More info HERE.

Fintech, Qomodo raises 34.5 million

With a 34.5 million round led by Fasanara Capital and supported by national and international investors, Qomodo was born, a fintech startup active in the payments sector. More info HERE.

Xnext obtains 20 million financing from the EIB

Support innovation to improve food security and environmental sustainability. These are the main objectives of the 20 million euro venture debt loan granted by the European Investment Bank to Xnext, an Italian startup that has patented a new generation of X-ray inspection systems to reduce food contamination and waste of products and resources . Details HERE.

Weroad, round yes 18 million

Weroad has closed an €18 million Series B round, led by H14, bringing the total capital raised to €36 million. HERE are the details of the operation.

Shippypro closes a 15 million round

Shippypro, an omnichannel shipping management company, has closed a $15 million Series B round led by Five Elms Capital.

12.5 million per Soplaya

Soplaya, a foodtech startup, has closed a financing round of 12.5 million euros, of which 11.5 in equity, provided by the Sinergia venture fund of Alkemia Capital, lead investor of the operation. Also participating in the capital increase were P101, Azimut and Cdp vc, through the Italia venture I fund. One million was also granted by Intesa San Paolo in the form of debt.

Sendabox: capital increase of 5.25 million euros

5.25 million euros in new funds for Sendabox, a logistics solutions platform. The company has opened its share capital to an equity operation of approximately 4.2 million euros by Italmondo and Supernova Hub. This operation is accompanied by new financing lines, for an amount of 1.05 million euros, by Banca Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Centropadana.

5 milioni per Dreamfarm

5 million investment round led by Giampaolo Cagnin, founder of Italiana Ingredienti, Campus ed Hi-food and Francesco Mutti, owner and CEO of the Mutti group, for Dreamfarm, a Parma startup that has patented and created vegan mozzarella. HERE are the details of the operation.

Other investments in November



Equity crowdfunding

These innovative startups and SMEs have closed their equity crowdfunding campaigns:

To not lose the thread. HERE is the news from last month

Share this: Facebook

X

