I’m at a fair. It’s about technical devices. I’m not all that interested in being bombarded with masses of advertising emails afterwards, so I don’t share my contact details as generously as I used to. But a few conversations are interesting and I would like to take the contacts with me, so I ask for them.

So, after a few hours and a few pleasant conversations, I leave the fair again and have received the contact details of my seven interlocutors, whom I would like to contact again, in the following way:

1) Six standard size cardboard business cards, each with:

– company name (with logo); title, first and last name of the contact person; Function; Address; email address; landline telephone number; Website.

– In addition to the landline number, there is also a cell phone number on four business cards.

– A business card only contains the mobile number, no landline number.

– In addition to the landline and mobile number, there is also a fax number on two business cards.

– Surprising for me: none of the katen contain a QR code or a photo.

– On some of the business cards, my conversation partners write me a short note by hand, why I should or wanted to contact them again. This is not possible with the two companies, whose card designs are entirely in black high gloss.

2) Instead of a classic business card, I received a fingernail-sized sticker with a QR code from a young, innovative start-up that leads to a protected area of ​​their website. I can use this to load the most important contact details and a demo version of your app directly onto my smartphone.

3) All companies also give out their flyers, of course, and most companies give out gimmicks like bags, hats and pens with their logos and web addresses. I don’t want something like that, it just flies around with me. I find the information I need on the internet.

