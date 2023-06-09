3D printing software with 3MF format for additive manufacturing

Integration of the 3MF open source file format into the 4D_Additive software

4D_Additive offers automated 3D nesting with optimal heat distribution (Image source: CoreTechnologie GmbH)

The Franco-German software company CoreTechnologie (CT) has joined the 3MF industry consortium and has optimized the latest version of the 3D printing software 4D_Additive for the 3MF (3D Manufacturing Format) 3D manufacturing format. The integration of the 3MF open source file format into the 4D_Additive software is a further step in strengthening the increasingly important industry standard for additive manufacturing.

Bridge between CAD data and additive manufacturing

The 4D_Additive printing software is a modern technological bridge between CAD data and additive manufacturing. The tool reads and writes the modern 3MF data format. The open 3D printing format makes it possible to send 3D models and production data for additive manufacturing independently and across platforms to different software, hardware and service providers.

Based on CoreTechnologie’s expertise in the field of interoperability, 4D_Additive also enables reading and writing of all common 3D data formats and offers automatic functions for 3D nesting and high-precision slicing of tessellated and exact CAD B-Rep models. The software was developed for professional use and is suitable for experts and beginners thanks to a user-friendly, intuitive and ergonomic graphic interface.

Additive manufacturing with high accuracy

Core Technologie’s software enables the direct processing, correction and optimization of CAD models to ensure a seamless and automated workflow for all major 3D printing processes. CT Managing Director Armin Brüning explains: “We are pleased to be part of the 3MF consortium and to bring in the unique capabilities of 4D_Additive, especially in relation to the use of exact B-Rep CAD models for the additive manufacturing process. The industry is ready to use this technology, which brings both the precision and traceability of the established CAD standard as well as manufacturing information such as 3D dimensions and tolerances”.

The possible uses for the new technology are diverse and range from the aviation and automotive industries to medical technology.

Further information is available at www.coretechnologie.de/produkte/4d-additive.

The software manufacturer CoreTechnologie (CT) was founded in 1998 and has its headquarters in Germany near Frankfurt am Main as well as branches in France, Japan and the USA. The company is the leading provider of 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) conversion software known as 3D_Evolution™ (conversion, repair, simplification, analysis), 4D Additive™ (3D printing software suite), 3D_Analyzer™ (CAD viewer with analysis tools) and 3D_Kernel_IO (CAD Interfaces SDK). The company’s mission is to optimize MCAD interoperability in the design value chain and to develop customized solutions for PLM integration and process automation. CoreTechnologie’s customer portfolio includes more than 600 internationally active companies from the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries as well as leading manufacturers of 3D software.

