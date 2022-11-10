Home Technology 4 days free “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” more than 10 million players to receive, new DLC free download | 4Gamers
After the critically acclaimed action-adventure Warhammer: Vermintide 2 launched on Steam last week for a 4-day limited-time free event, Swedish developer Fatshark enthusiastically announced that more than 10 million new players have joined, marking the team’s 7th anniversary The event brings good luck.

According to Steam Charts, this wave of limited-free crowds is directly reflected in the number of players online. On November 6th, after the second day of the free-limited free period, it reached a record high of 100,000 simultaneous online players on the Steam platform, renovating the 2018 game just launched. 70,000 figures listed.

This wave of limited-time free events is only one part of Fatshark’s anniversary event “7 years of tide”. The second wave is the free DLC “A Treacherous Adventure” launched on November 9. Players will use the “Tockstadt” village as the Stage, escort a caravan carrying valuable goods with heroic partners, and investigate the disaster events that happened in the village.

And these activities are to preheat the new work “Warhammer 40K: Darktide” (Warhammer 40,000: Darktide) which will be listed on December 1st.

If you missed out on “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” for a limited time, this game is still on Steam with an 80% discount, priced at only NT$114.

